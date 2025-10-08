Qilin gang claims cyber attack on Japanese brewing giant

The Qilin ransomware operation has claimed responsibility for a ransomware attack on Japanese brewer Asahi Group Holdings, after listing the organisation on its dark web leak site on 7 October.

In the listing, which was first noted by consumer cyber site Comparitech, the Qilin gang said it had forced its victim to shutter six breweries with the attack affecting 30 sites, potentially causing significant damage to the organisation’s profits.

The cyber criminals claimed to have stolen between nine and ten thousand files comprising 27GB of data. They said the data trove includes financial documents, budgets and contracts, planning and development forecasts, and employee data.

The veracity of Qilin’s claims have not been proven, but in its most recent statement on the security incident – dated 3 October – Asahi confirmed it had fallen victim to a ransomware attack although it offered no further details on the identity of the perpetrators.

The organisation said it took immediate action to contain and respond to the attack, with the highest priority placed on safeguarding critical data, including customer and partner information.

Asahi said it had reason to suspect data had been stolen and investigations into this are ongoing. It has suspended a number of operations in Japan including ordering and product shipping, but hopes to restore some systems this week.

Atsushi Katsuki, Asahi president and group CEO, said: “I would like to sincerely apologise for any difficulties caused to our stakeholders by the recent system disruption. We are continuing our investigation to determine the nature and scope of the potential unauthorised data transfer.

“We are making every effort to restore the system as quickly as possible, while implementing alternative measures to ensure continued product supply to our customers. We appreciate your understanding and support.”