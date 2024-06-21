Qilin ransomware gang publishes stolen NHS data online

Ransomware gang Qilin has published almost 400GB of sensitive healthcare data online following its high-profile malware attack on pathology laboratory Synnovis, which processes blood tests for NHS organisations across London.

The ransomware incident – which was first detected on 3 June – has affected a number of NHS trusts and GP surgeries using Synnovis’s services across the capital, prompting major disruptions in their ability to deliver patient care, including through blood stock shortages, delays in medical procedures and cancelled appointments.

On 21 June, NHS England said it was made aware that Qilin had published huge amounts of Synnovis’s stolen data online the night before, and that it is working with the company, the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) and others to determine the content of the published files as quickly as possible.

“This includes whether it is data extracted from the Synnovis system, and if so whether it relates to NHS patients,” it said in a statement. “As more information becomes available through Synnovis’s full investigation, the NHS will continue to update patients and the public.”

The Russia-based ransomware gang has been attempting to extort Synnovis since hacking the firm, previously telling the BBC they would publish the private information online unless they got paid.

According to the BBC, the data now uploaded to Qilin’s darknet site and Telegram channel includes patient names, dates of birth, NHS numbers and descriptions of blood tests, but it’s currently unknown if test results are also included in the data.

Business account spreadsheets have also been uploaded, detailing arrangements between hospitals, GP services and Synnovis.