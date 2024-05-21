The Security Interviews: What is the real cyber threat from China?

On 6 January 2020, when Ciaran Martin announced he was stepping down from the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) later in the year, he had no way of knowing the UK was on the brink of the biggest public health crisis in a century, and that the NCSC’s energies were shortly to be diverted to addressing malicious actors exploiting Covid-19 in a wave of cyber crime and misinformation.

But a few months after Martin moved on – initially taking up a role as professor of practice in public management at Oxford University’s Blavatnik School of Government (a post he still holds) – his successor Lindy Cameron found herself running point during one of the biggest cyber crises of the past decade: the Sunburst attack on thousands of organisations orchestrated through a compromise at SolarWinds.

Sunburst had nothing to do with coronavirus, but looking back, it was a harbinger of things to come; the rise of nation-state-backed cyber attacks and espionage targeting critical infrastructure and government organisations.

But nation-state attacks are nothing new. The activities of Russian groups rejoicing in names such as Cozy Bear and Fancy Bear date back years, and these groups have been behind some major incidents. Everyone who works in NHS IT remembers exactly where they were when the WannaCry attack began on Friday 12 May 2017, for example.

Russia is not the only country behind such attacks – other states such as China, Iran and North Korea also participate enthusiastically. And the UK and US almost certainly give as good as they get.

Given the clear involvement of China’s intelligence services in hacking campaigns, Computer Weekly’s conversation with Martin comes at a perfect time, taking place on the morning of 7 May 2024, the very day that news broke of a serious intrusion at the UK’s Ministry of Defence (MoD), linked (although not yet formally attributed) to China.

“The big story is China and misunderstanding the China threat, and I’m acutely conscious of that today,” he says. “For me, sitting in a country that for the second time in a month is getting very exercised about Chinese espionage against government, once in Parliament, the other now in defence, which is serious, unwelcome, and damaging.

“But at the same time, there’s no serious proposal anywhere that spying on governments, especially defence or foreign ministries, is beyond the pale – it’s a widespread activity.”

What does China really want? Let’s consider the question of how the West and China engage with each other. It is easy to misunderstand the goals and intentions of a country such as China, a nation steeped in ancient history, with a billion-strong population, a largely homogenous culture, and a way of thinking forged over millennia without influence from Eurocentric values. China sees the world very differently to Britain and America, and currently sees itself as on the rise after what it calls a century of humiliation at Western hands. Part of this rise can surely be attributed to the enthusiastic embrace of a version of free market capitalism that took place after the death of Mao Zedong and has proven a runaway success for China’s development. This meteoric and enviable growth reflects today in the world of technology; where once China followed, its role largely confined to manufacturing, its IT sector is now able to make markets, with tech giants such as Alibaba, Baidu, Tencent and Xiaomi (BATX) comparable to the Big Five, Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta and Microsoft. This is leading to an increasingly divided IT industry. Consider China and the West’s war-of-words over silicon chips, access to the rare earth minerals needed to build smartphones and other devices, the role of Huawei in 5G networks, or the United States government’s TikTok ban. CV: Ciaran Martin Hailing from Northern Ireland, Ciaran Martin studied history at Hertford College Oxford, before going on to a successful career in government, where he served in roles at the Cabinet Office, the Treasury, and the National Audit Office. While at the Cabinet Office, he played a key role in drawing up the framework for the 2014 Scottish independence referendum. Appointed as head of cyber security at GCHQ in December 2013, Martin’s recommendations directly led to the formation of the NCSC, which opened its doors in February 2016, and began operations later that year. Martin served as its first CEO, and remained in post until August 2020. Since leaving the NCSC, Martin has remained a key figure and leading authority on the UK’s cyber capabilities. Besides his role at the Blavatnik School of Government, he is also involved with Paladin Capital, a venture capital firm specialising in innovative new tech companies, and recently signed up as technical director at the Cyber Monitoring Centre, a non-profit which is using a newly developed methodology to help improve how cyber insurers cover systemic incidents. He is a frequent contributor to the wider conversations around cyber security in the UK, often appearing on radio and TV, and is also active in the cyber sector’s diverse social media community on X (Twitter), where besides sharing his thoughts on developing incidents and boosting the work of other experts, he also tries to raise awareness outside Ireland of his beloved Tayto crisps. It should be easy to see how cyber fits into the context of a resurgent China seeking global impact and influence, and increasingly at odds with the West. Martin approaches this by suggesting we separate China’s cyber activities into four distinct categories. “Level one is what we’ve just been talking about – we can expect China, and other states, to be trying to gather information covertly, quietly and without releasing it,” he says. “We can expect that. It’s unpleasant [and] we should push back, or protect as best we can, but it’s not especially aggressive.” Martin recalls the events of 2015 when then US intelligence chief James Clapper, serving under president Obama, pinned a major breach at the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) on China. The OPM manages human resources for the federal government and oversees matters such as recruitment and background screening, as well as managing health insurance, benefits, and retirement funds. The attack by a Chinese APT, saw the theft of data on more than 22 million Americans, and included information on security clearance status, and over a million fingerprints. Needless to say this was a big deal, and Clapper, a seasoned military intelligence veteran of many years standing, took the ‘game recognises game’ approach when, in a talk delivered to a Washington DC symposium, he said: “You have to salute the Chinese for what they did. If we had the opportunity to do that, I don’t think we’d hesitate for a minute.” “That’s exactly what you’d expect,” says Martin, “and we don’t see it as fundamentally wrong. But then there’s a second level of spying that we do see as wrong, which splits into two – gathering lots of data on British citizens, which is where the Electoral Commission hack comes in, and the wholesale theft of intellectual property from the private sector. “That gathering, beyond government, of lots of data about our economy and citizenry is happening a lot and it is very serious, and it is beyond the pale, although it’s silent data gathering so it doesn’t directly hurt people. “Then the third level, which I think is the serious and new one, is the pre-positioning of very disruptive, potentially destructive malware into critical systems,” he says. There is also a fourth level, which Martin argues began with Huawei, the battle for control of the internet and the ongoing fragmentation of the World Wide Web into different spheres of influence. This is still a concern for the West, but it chiefly affects civil liberties in China, upon which we have little influence. “So, we have these various levels, but the one around which you hear the most debate is probably the least important and the one that doesn’t really violate any international rules such as we have, and yet it’s the one that has dominated discourse in Britain in 2024,” he says.