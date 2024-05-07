Chinese APT suspected of Ministry of Defence hack

An undisclosed advanced persistent threat (APT) actor possibly backed by the Chinese government is suspected of involvement in a serious supply chain data breach at the UK’s Ministry of Defence (MoD), but the UK has declined to formally attribute the cyber attack stating national security concerns

The cyber attack, which was first widely reported on the evening of Monday 6 May after details of the incident were prematurely leaked, targeted MoD employees, including serving members of the armed forces and veterans, via an attack on an as-yet unnamed payroll system supplier.

The data exposed in the attack includes an estimated 270,000 data points, mainly names and banking details, but has not affected any other MoD systems, nor impacted the payment of salaries.

“In recent days, the Ministry of Defence has identified indications that the malign actor gained access to part of the armed forces payment network,” defence secretary Grant Shapps told the House of Commons in a statement on the afternoon of 7 May.

“This is an external system completely separate to the MoD's network, and is not connected to the main military HR system.... It is operated by a contractor and there is evidence of potential failings by them, which may have made it easier for the malign actor to gain entry. A specialist security review of the contractor and their operations is underway and appropriate steps will be taken.

“For reasons of national security, we can't release further details of the suspected cyber activity behind this incident. However, I can confirm to the House that we do have indications that this was the suspected work of a malign actor and we cannot rule out state involvement,” he said.

Shapps went on to outline an eight point plan of action that is already in train, with the affected systems taken offline as a precaution, an investigation including third-party experts underway, and affected personnel being informed and supported appropriately through their chain of command. This will include the provision of personal data protection services.

Shapps stressed that the number of individuals affected was low, and that there was no evidence to suggest data had been stolen.