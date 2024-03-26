NCSC reaffirms guidance for those at risk of Chinese state hacking

The UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has reaffirmed previously issued guidance for individuals considered at high risk of targeted hacking by Chinese state-backed threat actors, in particular APT31, which is today being sanctioned in both the UK and the US over hacking campaigns dating back over a decade.

The NCSC has issued multiple warnings concerning the activities of APT31 over the years, and has documented a number of ways in which China may attempt to exploit data gleaned from the systems of the Electoral Commission and its other victims.

Besides large-scale espionage, these include the transnational repression of perceived dissidents and critics of China in the UK – likely including pro-democracy activists from Hong Kong, many of whom have sought and received asylum in the UK after being forced to leave their homes.

“The malicious activities we have exposed today are indicative of a wider pattern of unacceptable behaviour we are seeing from China state-affiliated actors against the UK and around the world,” said NCSC operations director Paul Chichester.

“The targeting of our democratic system is unacceptable and the NCSC will continue to call out cyber actors who pose a threat to the institutions and values that underpin our society,” he added.

“It is vital that organisations and individuals involved in our democratic processes defend themselves in cyber space and I urge them to follow and implement the NCSC’s advice to stay safe online,” said Chichester.

The NCSC has revised its online guidance for high-profile individuals, outlining key steps such people should be taking as a matter of course to render themselves a harder target for a threat actor of APT31’s ilk.

“The targeting of our democratic system is unacceptable and the NCSC will continue to call out cyber actors who pose a threat to the institutions and values that underpin our society” Paul Chichester, NCSC

This guidance does not merely apply to politicians, but is equally useful to senior business leaders, and researchers and scientists, whose organisations may be at risk of industrial espionage, as well as activists, legal professionals and journalists.

It highlights the importance of protecting online accounts using strong passwords and multifactor authentication (MFA), and urges those at risk to review their overall use of social media and messaging apps, and their account privacy settings.

High-risk individuals should also get much better at updating their devices. Installing security updates promptly is one of the easiest ways to protect against a cyber attack, and the majority of mobile applications likely to be targeted by groups like APT31 should do this automatically. This ability, where offered, should be turned on. Users should also pay attention to where they are downloading applications from, making sure to use only official Google and Apple stores.

Users are also advised to protect physical access to their devices with passwords and PINs, and if they are iPhone users, to activate Apple’s Lockdown mode. They should also consider replacing older devices, which may be out of support.

If users suspect they are being targeted in this way, they should be particularly alert to suspicious emails, and avoid clicking on any links or replying until certain the comms are genuine. Nation-state advanced persistent threat (APT) actors have been known to impersonate trusted contacts to get information out of their targets, so verifying contacts is also important.

If a user clicks on a link, or thinks they have been hacked, they are advised not to panic and to report it immediately.