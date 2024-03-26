US authorities charge seven over Chinese hacking

The US Department of Justice (DoJ) has unsealed an indictment charging seven Chinese nationals with conspiracy to commit computer intrusions and conspiracy to commit wire fraud, alleging their involvement in the state-backed APT31 hacking group over a 14-year period.

Concurrent with new sanctions issued today by deputy prime minister Oliver Dowden, APT31 is accused by the Americans of a wide-ranging campaign of espionage furthering the intelligence objectives of the Chinese government.

Those named are Ni Gaobin, 38; Weng Ming, 37; Cheng Feng, 34; Peng Yaowen, 38; Sun Xiaohui, 38; Xiong Wang, 35; and Zhao Guangzong, 38. All are believed to be located in China, and it is highly unlikely they will face a court.

“Over 10,000 malicious emails, impacting thousands of victims, across multiple continents. As alleged in today’s indictment, this prolific global hacking operation – backed by the People’s Republic of China government – targeted journalists, political officials and companies to repress critics of the Chinese regime, compromise government institutions and steal trade secrets,” said US deputy attorney general Lisa Monaco.

“The Department of Justice will relentlessly pursue, expose and hold accountable cyber criminals who would undermine democracies and threaten our national security.”

Attorney general Merrick Garland added: “The Justice Department will not tolerate efforts by the Chinese government to intimidate Americans who serve the public, silence the dissidents who are protected by American laws, or steal from American businesses.

“This case serves as a reminder of the ends to which the Chinese government is willing to go to target and intimidate its critics, including launching malicious cyber operations aimed at threatening the national security of the United States and our allies.”

“This case serves as a reminder of the ends to which the Chinese government is willing to go to target and intimidate its critics, including launching malicious cyber operations aimed at threatening the national security of the United States and our allies” Merrick Garland, US attorney general

The US said it was pulling back the curtain on China’s vast hacking operation, underscoring the need to remain vigilant to cyber security threats and cyber-enabled malign influence campaigns, especially in the run-up to the fraught presidential election in November 2024, which will be a rematch of the 2020 contest between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

The DoJ said it would continue to leverage all possible tools to disrupt malicious cyber actors threatening both US and global security.