China ramps up use of AI misinformation

The Chinese government is ramping up its use of content generated by artificial intelligence (AI) as it seeks to further its geopolitical goals through misinformation, including targeting the upcoming US presidential election, according to intelligence published by the Microsoft Threat Analysis Centre (MTAC).

MTAC said Beijing was also using fake social media accounts to pose contentious questions on some of the big domestic issues – such as immigration from Latin America and the 2022 repeal of Roe vs. Wade which gutted abortion rights in the US – that are likely to decide this year’s election. It is likely seeking both to understand some of the issues that are dividing Americans and gain intelligence to better manipulate various voting blocs.

“MTAC previously reported in September 2023 how CCP [Chinese Communist Party]-affiliated social media accounts had begun to impersonate US voters. This activity has continued and these accounts nearly exclusively post about divisive US domestic issues such as global warming, US border policies, drug use, immigration, and racial tensions,” wrote MTAC general manager Clint Watts.

“They use original videos, memes, and infographics as well as recycled content from other high-profile political accounts. In recent months, there has been an increase in, effectively, polling questions. This indicates a deliberate effort to understand better which US voter demographic supports what issue or position and which topics are the most divisive, ahead of the main phase of the US presidential election.”

As part of this, MTAC has also observed China increasing its use of misleading AI-generated content – something that security experts had predicted would be a big early-stage malicious use case for AI.

This content exploited a range of topics, including the November 2023 derailment of a train in Kentucky which sparked a chemical fire, the summer 2023 wildfires on the island of Maui, Hawai’i, and other major trends and stories.

Often, the narrative pushed by the Chinese operators supported false flag conspiracy theories beloved of the far right – including that the Maui fire which killed 101 people and destroyed the town of Lāhainā, was the result of the US government testing a prototype space laser weapon. MTAC has, however, found little evidence that these efforts have done much to change public opinion.