Study reveals cyber risks to US elections

With the next US presidential election less than a year away, and concerns growing in Washington DC that the democratic process will again be a target for cyber interference, a report compiled by Arctic Wolf has found that state and local IT and cyber security teams are dangerously underprepared and under-resourced as the next election cycle approaches.

Conducted alongside the Center for Digital Government, Arctic Wolf questioned over 130 US government leaders, including those with responsibility for IT and security, seeking to understand their attitudes and beliefs on the key cyber issues linked to the election.

“As the United States gears up for the 2024 election, the significance of cyber security for state and local governments cannot be overstated,” the report’s authors wrote. “In an era where digital threats are increasingly sophisticated, robust cyber security measures are essential to protect both the critical election infrastructure and the integrity of elections itself.”

Almost half of respondents said they believed the level of cyber threat facing their organisations would increase during the 2024 election cycle, but at city, county and state level, clear majorities felt they were only somewhat prepared to detect and recover from election-targeted incidents – 41%, 59% and 42% respectively.

At city level, 16% said they felt not at all prepared, and at state level, this figure stood at 14%. No more than 5% of respondents at any level of government in the US felt fully prepared to face a cyber incident.

The survey revealed government security teams are operating with limited staff and stretched thin by the volume of day-to-day responsibilities they already face, which will be compounded in 2024 by the electoral process.

Personnel constraints in particular make it hugely challenging for government security teams to allocate appropriate time and expertise to election security, said Arctic Wolf.

Budget concerns are also weighing heavily on the mind of IT and security teams, with 27% feeling their budgets were somewhat inadequate, 9% feeling their budgets were very inadequate, and 10% having no clear idea either way.

The study also revealed a lack of attention paid to election-specific cyber security training, with only 51% of respondents saying their team had received any such instruction, compared with 24% who had, and 26% who did not know if they had.

“Cyber security training specific to election threats is crucial to implement as it empowers election officials to identify and mitigate risks unique to electoral processes,” said the report’s authors.

“Understanding the intricacies of election infrastructure and potential threats ensures a proactive defence against cyber threats that could compromise voter data or influence election results. Additionally, specialised training enables officials to detect and respond swiftly to emerging threats, further preserving the integrity of the democratic process.”