Why transparency and accountability are important in cyber security

Let me introduce you – if you’re not already familiar with them – to two individuals who never met, and whose lifetimes didn’t even overlap: Auguste Kerckhoffs and Claude Shannon.

Auguste Kerckhoffs was a 19th century Dutch-born cryptographer. In what became his eponymously titled Principle, he asserted that any cryptosystem should be secure, even if everything about the system, except the key, is public knowledge. Over 50 years later, the American mathematician Claude Shannon rephrased Kerckhoffs’ Principle into what is known as Shannon’s Maxim, stating that "one ought to design systems under the assumption that the enemy will immediately gain full familiarity with them".

If you want to be particularly succinct, think of it as: “The enemy knows the system”.

Both Kerckhoffs and Shannon were pioneers of “disclosure thinking”. They both understood that any system needed to be constructed under the assumption that it had already been broken. Such thinking is still widely adopted by cryptographers today.

The renowned security technologist Bruce Schneier has suggested that both Kerckhoffs’ Principle and Shannon’s Maxim apply beyond cryptography to security systems in general. Schneier said: “Every secret creates a potential failure point. Secrecy, in other words, is a prime cause of brittleness – and therefore something likely to make a system prone to catastrophic collapse. Conversely, openness provides ductility.”

It’s a view of cyber security that I strongly share. Back in 2020, a question on then-Twitter appeared: “What is one piece of advice you’d give to people in security?” My answer was: “corporately accepting that the humans build your software and systems, while awesome, are also fallible. the aim of the game is to find them, fix them, learn from them, and repeat. life is learning :)” [sic].

Why this answer? Because, as with cryptography, we expect very little (or no) variability in the performance of applications and systems as they go about their intended task: they operate according to defined algorithms built on mathematical systems and logic. But the humans who create tasks and operate systems… we, however, are a different story. To illustrate the point in one of my favourite ways: the keyboard I’m using to type this article is operating perfectly, but I’ve hit backspace or delete a hundred times already.

Kerckhoffs’ Principle summarises how we need to think about the intersection of security and design thinking – that is to say, the point at which attackers, users and the system interface. When human-induced errors are overlaid onto a system designed to do exactly what it’s told, it creates bugs… and, sometimes, vulnerabilities.

I am convinced that humans – whether the contributors themselves, management, the organisation, and the market – are responsible to a significant degree for the current state of security. We neglect to recognise that people are absolutely not machines: we praise the good stuff but decline to address the negative stuff. And we hope – hope! – that, by ignoring the ugly, it will eventually disappear.

This is a mindset that needs to change. To adopt Schneier’s terminology: we will all be less brittle if:

We recognise that mistakes are inevitable, and; When a mistake is identified, we extend grace – provided the mistake is acknowledged, dealt with, and lessons both learned and applied to prevent any repeat of the same failure.

In other words: we adopt the dual policies of transparency and accountability.