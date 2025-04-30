Co-op shuts off IT systems to contain cyber attack

Retail, insurance, legal and funeral care cooperative Co-op has confirmed it has shut off an unspecified number of back-office and communications systems to rebuff a series of ongoing attempts to hack into its IT systems.

In the wake of the still-developing incident affecting Marks and Spencer (M&S), which has been identified – although not confirmed – as the work of cyber crime collective Scattered Spider, Co-op now becomes the second UK retailer to face down a cyber attack in the space of a fortnight.

At this stage, no link between the two attacks has been established, and nor should one be implied.

A Co-op spokesperson told Computer Weekly: “We have recently experienced attempts to gain unauthorised access to some of our systems. As a result, we have taken proactive steps to keep our systems safe, which has resulted in a small impact to some of our back-office and call centre services.

“All our stores – including quick commerce operations – and funeral homes are trading as usual. We are working hard to reduce any disruption to our services and would like to thank our colleagues, members, partners and suppliers for their understanding during this period.

“We are not asking our members or customers to do anything differently at this point. We will continue to provide updates as necessary,” they said.