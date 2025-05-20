Retail cyber attacks hit food distributor Peter Green Chilled

Peter Green Chilled, a major distributor of chilled and fresh products to British supermarkets, has reportedly fallen victim to a ransomware attack orchestrated by an as-yet unnamed cyber criminal operation, becoming the latest organisation in the British retail sector to be affected by a security incident.

Established as a haulage company working with Somerset dairy suppliers 60 years ago, Peter Green has grown into a little-known but well-established player in the nation’s cold chain – temperature-controlled warehousing and transport – sector, supplying the likes of Aldi, Sainsbury’s and Tesco among others. It is also a supplier of IT services including transport and warehouse management systems (T/WMS), electronic data interchange (EDI), stock and temperature control systems, and vehicle tracking and monitoring.

According to BBC Radio 5 Live’s Wake up to money programme – which was first to report the story – the attack appears to have begun on the evening of Wednesday 14 May and has left the organisation unable to accept new orders.

A spokesperson for Peter Green told the programme it was not in a position to be able to discuss the incident further. However, one of the organisation’s customers, The Black Farmer founder Wilfred Emmanuel-Jones, said that almost a week into the incident, he had been offered no solution for how Peter Green was going to get stock he had already delivered to its warehouses out to retailers.

“If they’re not delivered in the next couple of days, because they’re fresh products, they have to be thrown away,” said Emmanuel-Jones. “For a small business it is pretty devastating. To make matters even worse is that we’ve just also got a delivery that’s come in from Sweden that is stuck at a port because Peter Green is not taking in any other stock from any suppliers, so we have to try to find some way of getting it to the supermarkets.”

Emmanuel-Jones told the radio programme that his business could stand to lose up to £100,000, losses that would be hard for a small organisation to bear.

Computer Weekly reached out to Peter Green Chilled but found its email addresses non-responsive.