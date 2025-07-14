Luxury retailer LVMH says UK customer data was stolen in cyber attack

UK customers of luxury goods brand Louis Vuitton have been warned to be on their guard against opportunist fraud attempts after their data was compromised in a cyber attack on the retailer.

In an email sent to customers, Louis Vuitton revealed that its IT systems were accessed on 2 July 2025 by an unauthorised third party, who was able to obtain data including names, contact details and purchasing histories – all data of use to cyber criminals. Louis Vuitton said that bank and credit card details were not affected.

Computer Weekly understands Louis Vuitton is engaged with the UK authorities and has informed the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) of the incident.

This is the third incident disclosed by Louis Vuitton’s parent, French luxury goods house LVMH, in recent months.

Earlier in July, Louis Vuitton Korea also revealed it had fallen victim to a cyber intrusion, while two of the organisation’s other high-profile labels, Christian Dior Couture and Tiffany, reported an attack in May.

The organisation also operates other iconic beauty, fashion and luxury goods brands including Bulgari, Givenchy, Fendi, Loewe, Marc Jacobs, Moët & Chandon, Sephora, and TAG Heuer.