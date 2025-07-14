Sergey Nivens - stock.adobe.com
Luxury retailer LVMH says UK customer data was stolen in cyber attack
French luxury goods retailer LVMH has disclosed multiple cyber attacks in 2025 so far, their impact is now spreading to the UK as a new incident affecting Louis Vuitton comes to light.
UK customers of luxury goods brand Louis Vuitton have been warned to be on their guard against opportunist fraud attempts after their data was compromised in a cyber attack on the retailer.
In an email sent to customers, Louis Vuitton revealed that its IT systems were accessed on 2 July 2025 by an unauthorised third party, who was able to obtain data including names, contact details and purchasing histories – all data of use to cyber criminals. Louis Vuitton said that bank and credit card details were not affected.
Computer Weekly understands Louis Vuitton is engaged with the UK authorities and has informed the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) of the incident.
This is the third incident disclosed by Louis Vuitton’s parent, French luxury goods house LVMH, in recent months.
Earlier in July, Louis Vuitton Korea also revealed it had fallen victim to a cyber intrusion, while two of the organisation’s other high-profile labels, Christian Dior Couture and Tiffany, reported an attack in May.
The organisation also operates other iconic beauty, fashion and luxury goods brands including Bulgari, Givenchy, Fendi, Loewe, Marc Jacobs, Moët & Chandon, Sephora, and TAG Heuer.
A link to other attacks is possible
The nature of LVMH’s business and the timing of the incidents will draw speculation of a link to the Scattered Spider hacking collective that attacked Marks & Spencer (M&S), Co-op Group and Harrods, and is potentially behind an ongoing incident at Australian airline Qantas.
Four people accused of involvement in the M&S cyber attack, including a 17-year-old boy, were arrested and taken into custody in the UK last week.
The Scattered Spider gang makes a habit of selecting one industry vertical at a time to attack, often through specialist third-party suppliers with access to systems in multiple organisations.
Given other incidents occurred at LVMH broadly in line with the M&S attack, a link should not necessarily be ruled out at this stage, and it is likely investigators will be pursuing this angle.
“The pattern of other LVMH regionals being compromised in similar ways might be indicative of a larger problem,” said Thomas Richards, infrastructure security practice director at Black Duck.
“The breach might not be fully contained, or these business units use similar technology and systems that have a vulnerability in it,” he added. “LVMH should conduct an organisation-wide security assessment to determine the root cause and implement recommended changes to prevent further breaches and ensure uncompromised trust in their software.”
High-net-worth individuals
Immersive founder and chief innovation officer James Hadley said the spate of cyber attacks on LVMH properties could prove hugely damaging to the group’s reputation.
“Louis Vuitton’s core customer base includes high-net-worth individuals; therefore, customers would have expected extra precautions to be taken to protect their personal information,” he said.
“The personal information of high-profile individuals is perceived as more valuable by cyber criminals, and with the recent string of retail breaches, attackers may have felt emboldened.”
