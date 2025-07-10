Four arrested in M&S cyber attack investigation

Four people have been arrested and taken into custody across the UK in a National Crime Agency investigation into the April and May 2025 cyber attacks on Marks & Spencer (M&S), Co-op Group and Harrods.

The arrests of two men aged 19, a third aged 17 and a 20-year-old woman were made at their home addresses in London, Staffordshire and the West Midlands, with support from West Midlands Regional Organised Crime Unit (Rocu) and the East Midlands Special Operations Unit.

The four are suspected of offences under the Computer Misuse Act of 1990, blackmail, money laundering and participating in the activities of an organised crime group. A number of electronic devices have been seized for forensic analysis.

The attacks, which unfolded in the space of around 10 days during the spring, saw cyber criminals gain access to the victimised retailers’ systems via social engineering tactics, potentially involving a common third-party supplier. For M&S, it resulted in the suspension of online shopping and disruption to food deliveries as IT security staff worked overtime and slept in the office at the height of the chaos. Nearly three months on, the retailer has still not made a full recovery. Co-op and Harrods, meanwhile, proved to be somewhat more resilient and were affected to a lesser degree.

“Since these attacks took place, specialist NCA cyber crime investigators have been working at pace and the investigation remains one of the agency’s highest priorities,” said NCA National Cyber Crime Unit deputy director Paul Foster.

“Today’s arrests are a significant step in that investigation but our work continues, alongside partners in the UK and overseas, to ensure those responsible are identified and brought to justice,” he said.

Given the ongoing and highly vulnerable nature of its investigation, which spans multiple law enforcement agencies from other countries, the NCA is playing its cards close to its chest, and for this reason further details of the arrests are more limited than usual.

Computer Weekly understands all four individuals – none of whom can be named at the present time – are considered vulnerable and present various concerns from a safeguarding perspective. Additionally, none of them have yet been charged or convicted or any offences, and their right to a fair trial is sacrosanct.

Although the arrests are all linked to the three distinct attacks, a firm attribution to the cyber crime collective that has been widely linked to the incidents cannot be made at this time, and nor should any link to any other recent attacks yet be inferred.