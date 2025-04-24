M&S systems remain offline days after cyber incident

Contactless payments and click-and-collect at Marks and Spencer (M&S) remain unavailable 72 hours after a cyber security incident at the retailer forced it to take the services offline.

Further details of the incident, which began on Monday 21 April – although a separate issue had dogged contactless payments earlier in the Easter weekend – remain unavailable, but M&S has enlisted third-party cyber forensics, as well as working alongside the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), to establish the facts.

In a further update published to its website late on 23 April, M&S said that in the course of its incident management activities, it continued to be necessary to alter some of its operations to preserve the security of both its customers, and the wider business.

“We have made the proactive decision to move some of our processes offline to protect our colleagues, partners, suppliers and our business,” said a spokesperson. “Our stores remain open and customers can continue to shop on our website and our app.

“However, we are not currently processing contactless payments, we have paused the collection of click-and-collect orders in stores, and there may be some delays to online order delivery times. We are incredibly grateful for the understanding and support that our customers, colleagues, partners and suppliers have shown.

“We are working hard to restore our services and minimise disruption and are being supported by industry-leading experts. We will continue to update as appropriate as we work to resolve these issues.”