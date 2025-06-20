M&S, Co-op attacks a ‘Category 2 cyber hurricane’, say UK experts

The Scattered Spider/Dragonforce cyber attacks that struck Marks & Spencer and Co-op during the spring have been classed as a Category 2 cyber event on the UK Cyber Monitoring Centre’s (CMC’s) recently launched ‘hurricane scale’, with total costs likely to end up somewhere between £270m and £440m.

The CMC – an arm’s-length body set up by the insurance industry to assess the impact of cyber attacks on the UK and help organisations better manage their risk profiles, and backed by cyber experts including former NCSC lead Ciaran Martin – said that based on its incident categorisation matrix, the incident had had a “substantial financial impact” and resulted in “economic reverberations “across third-party suppliers, franchisees and supporting services”.

“The impact from this event is ‘narrow and deep’, having significant implications for two companies, and knock-on effects for suppliers, partners and service providers,” the team wrote in their assessment.

“This contrasts with a ‘shallow and broad’ event like last year’s CrowdStrike event, where a large number of businesses across the economy were affected but the impact to any one company was far smaller.”

The CMC said that while it has yet to book a Category 4 or 5 event in the UK, had the disruption extended more widely across the retail sector, the attack campaign might have been higher. In the event, of course, Scattered Spider’s campaign is known to have just two major retailers.

That said, the CMC did note a third attack on Harrods, and other retailers and retail-adjacent organisations reported to have experienced incidents in the past few months, but said it had to confine its analysis to the more widely reported M&S and Co-op incidents because there was a lack of information about the cause and impact of other events at the time.