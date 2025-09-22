marchello74 - stock.adobe.com
Teen charged with Las Vegas casino cyber heist
Another arrest of a teenage hacker associated with the Scattered Spider gang has been made, this time in relation to two 2023 cyber attacks on Las Vegas casinos and resorts.
A teenage boy suspected of involvement in the Scattered Spider cyber attacks on two major Las Vegas casino operators, Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts, has been charged with multiple offences by the US authorities.
The individual, who cannot be named due to his age, surrendered himself to the Clark County Juvenile Detention Centre in Las Vegas on Wednesday 17 September, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
He has been charged with three counts of obtaining and using personally identifying information (PII) to harm or impersonate, one count of extortion, one count of conspiracy to commit extortion, and one count of unlawful acts regarding computers.
It is understood the county District Attorney is seeking to transfer him to the criminal division which would result in him being tried as an adult.
The social engineering attacks against MGM and Caesars unfolded in quick succession two years ago, in September 2023.
The attacks began with vishing calls targeting IT service desk staffers at the two organisations, both of which were customers of identity and access management (IAM) supplier Okta, which coincidentally hosts its annual Oktane customer event this week at Caesars Forum.
The helpdesk staff were successfully duped into resetting all multifactor authentication (MFA) factors associated with Okta super administrator accounts. The attackers claimed they were able to use these privileges to gain access rights to other services, including MGM’s Microsoft Azure tenant, before pivoting to launch ransomware attacks against ESXi hypervisors.
At MGM Resorts, Scattered Spider’s operatives were able to disable slot machines and hotel room key cards, lock employees out of their systems, and disrupt booking systems. They caused losses of $100m at MGM Resorts alone.
In Ceasars Entertainment’s case, the hackers were able to access the firm’s loyalty programme database and exfiltrate personal data. In an SEC filing at the time, it said it took steps to ensure this data was deleted. This was widely taken to mean it had paid a ransom, although it never confirmed this.
Scattered Spider in court
Five others associated with the rampant Scattered Spider collective are also facing charges in relation to the Las Vegas cyber attacks, including a British national, named as Tyler Robert Buchanan, who was charged last November alongside four American citizens.
Meanwhile, two individuals appeared in court in the UK in relation to a separate Scattered Spider attack last week. Both Owen Flowers, 18, and Thalha Jubair, 19, faced charges relating to an incident that affected Transport for London (TfL) in 2024. They were remanded in custody at a hearing at Westminster Magistrate’s Court on Thursday 18 September.
Jabair additionally faces charges of conspiracy to commit computer fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering in the US, where a New Jersey court last week unsealed a criminal complaint against him accusing him of involvement in at least 120 network intrusions and extortion attempts against 47 unnamed US organisations. The authorities claim that the gang extorted over $115m from US victims.
“No cyber criminal is beyond our reach,” said assistant director Brett Leatherman of the FBI’s Cyber Division. “If you attack American companies or citizens, we will find you, we will expose you, and we will seek justice.
“The FBI continues to deploy every investigative and technical resource available to dismantle criminal cyber networks and hold their members accountable. This means working with trusted international partners like the UK’s National Crime Agency, the West Midlands Police, and the City of London Police, as well as utilising the capabilities of our state and local partners, who are valued members of FBI’s Cyber Task Forces.”
Read more on this topic
- 22 April 2025: A cyber attack at M&S has caused significant disruption to customers, leaving them unable to make contactless payments or use click-and-collect services.
- 24 April: M&S is still unable to provide contactless payment or click-and-collect services amid a cyber attack that it says has forced it to move a number of processes offline to safeguard its customers, staff and business.
- 25 April: M&S shuts down online sales as it works to contain and mitigate a severe cyber attack on its systems.
- 29 April: An infamous hacking collective may have been behind the ongoing cyber attack on M&S that has crippled systems at the retailer and left its ecommerce operation in disarray.
- 30 April: A developing cyber incident at Co-op has forced the retailer to pull the plug on some of its IT systems as it works to contain the attack.
- 1 May: Co-op tells staff to stop using their VPNs and be wary that their communications channels may be being monitored, as a cyber attack on the organisation continues to develop.
- 1 May: Harrods confirms it is the latest UK retailer to experience a cyber attack, shutting off a number of systems in an attempt to lessen the impact.
- 2 May: The National Cyber Security Centre confirms it is providing assistance to M&S, Co-op and Harrods as concerns grow among UK retailers.
- 7 May: No end is yet in sight for UK retailers subjected to apparent ransomware attacks.
- 13 May: M&S is instructing all of its customers to change their account passwords after a significant amount of data was stolen in a DragonForce ransomware attack.
- 14 May: Google’s threat intel analysts are aware of a number of in-progress cyber attacks against US retailers linked to the same gang that supposedly attacked M&S and Co-op in the UK.
- 20 May: Cold chain services provider Peter Green Chilled, which supplies the likes of Aldi, Sainsbury’s and Tesco, has been forced to halt operations after succumbing to a ransomware attack.
- 4 June: A threat group is using voice phishing to trick targeted organisations into sharing sensitive credentials, according to Google.
- 11 June: So-called Black Swan events expose the blind spots in even the most sophisticated forecasting models, signalling a need to rethink how businesses, and those investing in them, quantify and prepare for cyber risk.
- 13 June: The recent spate of cyber attacks on UK retailers has to be a wake-up call to build more cyber resilience into digital supply chains and fortify against social engineering attacks.
- 17 June: Following a series of high-profile attacks on prominent retailers and consumer brands, a group of criminal hackers appears to be expanding their targeting to the insurance sector.
- 20 June: The UK’s Cyber Monitoring Centre has published its first in-depth assessment of a major incident, reflecting on the impact of and lessons learned from cyber attacks on M&S and Co-op.
- 26 June: US authorities have unsealed charges against 25-year-old hacker Kai West, aka IntelBroker, accusing him of being behind multiple cyber attacks.
- 27 June: Multiple reports are emerging of cyber attacks on airlines – Google Cloud’s Mandiant believes them to be linked.
- 2 July: Australian flag carrier Qantas is investigating significant data theft of personal information for up to six million customers after a third-party platform used by its call centre was compromised.
- 2 July: A developing cyber attack at Australian airline Qantas that started at a third-party call centre is already being tentatively attributed to the same gang that hit UK retailers. Find out more and learn about the next steps for those affected.
- 8 July: The government should extend ransomware reporting mandates to businesses to help gather more intelligence and better support victims, says M&S chairman Archie Norman.
- 9 July: Qantas begins notifying millions of individuals after a cyber attack on a call centre, confirming that while financial and passport details are safe, a significant volume of other personal information was compromised.
- 10 July: Police have made four arrests in connection with a trio of cyber attacks on UK retailers Marks & Spencer, Co-op and Harrods.
- 14 July: French luxury goods retailer LVMH has disclosed multiple cyber attacks in 2025 so far, and their impact is now spreading to the UK as a new incident affecting Louis Vuitton comes to light.
- 16 July: Microsoft warns users over notable evolutions in Scattered Spider’s attack playbook, and beefs up some of the defensive capabilities it offers to customers in response.
- 16 July: Co-op chief executive Shirine Khoury-Haq has revealed that all the personal data of all 6.5 million of its members was compromised in the April 2025 cyber attack on its systems.
- 24 July: Cleaning products manufacturer Clorox fell victim to a Scattered Spider social engineering attack two years ago – it blames its IT helpdesk provider, Cognizant.
- 30 July: CISA, the FBI, NCSC and others have clubbed together to update previous guidance on Scattered Spider’s playbook, warning of new social engineering tactics and exploitation of legitimate tools, among other things.
- 7 August: Air France - KLM alerts authorities of a data breach in which threat actors were able to get away with names, email addresses, phone numbers, and more. (Dark Reading)
- 7 August: ShinyHunters is back, with low-tech hacks that nonetheless manage to bring down international megaliths like Google, Cisco, and Adidas. (Dark Reading)
- 11 August: Computer Weekly gets under the skin of an ongoing wave of ShinyHunters cyber attacks orchestrated via social engineering against Salesforce users.
- 12 August: ReliaQuest researchers present new evidence that firms up a potential link, or outright partnership, between the ShinyHunters and Scattered Spider cyber gangs.
- 18 August: A campaign of voice-based social engineering attacks targeting users of Salesforce’s services appears to have struck HR platform Workday.
- 19 August: Millions of people are supposedly affected by a breach at Allianz Insurance arising via attacks on Salesforce (Dark Reading).
- 2 September: Jaguar Land Rover reports a cyber attack has ‘severely disrupted’ its vehicle production and retail operations, recalling similar attacks on other prominent British brands this year.
- 5 September: The recent cyber attack on Jaguar Land Rover is keeping workers out of plants as possible attack group identity becomes public.
- 9 September: Qantas executives are to take a pay cut in the wake of the recent cyber attack on the airline’s systems (Dark Reading).
- 10 September: Carmaker Jaguar Land Rover revealed that data was stolen in the cyber attack that began on 31 August, as its production line continues to be affected.
- 12 September: M&S chief digital and technology officer Rachel Higham steps back from her role in the wake of the April 2025 cyber attack on the retailer’s systems.
- 15 September: Kering, the parent group of fashion houses including Balenciaga and Gucci, becomes the latest organisation to allegedly fall victim to ShinyHunters.
- 16 September: Jaguar Land Rover says that vehicle production will remain suspended in the wake of a cyber attack, while the hackers allegedly responsible claim they are retiring from a life of crime.
- 17 September: Scattered Spider’s alliances with ransomware-as-a-service gangs act as a force multiplier for the scope, and number, of its cyber attacks, according to NCC Group analysts.
- 18 September: Two men have appeared in court in London in connection with the September 2024 cyber attack that disrupted online services at Transport for London.
- 19 September: Government officials have met with the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders to discuss the challenges they are facing amid disrupted production at Jaguar Land Rover.