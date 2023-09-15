Las Vegas mainstay Ceasars Palace likely paid off ransomware crew

Ceasars Entertainment, operator of the venerable Las Vegas casino Ceasars Palace, has revealed that it paid a significant sum of money to its attackers following a recent ransomware attack, which was possibly the work of the same threat actor that breached competitor MGM Resorts using the ALPHV/BlackCat ransomware.

In a filing made to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Ceasars Entertainment said it initially became aware of the incident after identifying suspicious activity on its network. The subsequent investigation, which concluded on 7 September, found that the organisation was breached via a social engineering attack on an outsourced IT support supplier.

Its customer-facing operations, hotels, and online and mobile gaming services were not affected, however, Ceasars Entertainment found that its attacker was able to purloin a copy of its loyalty programme database, including driver’s licence and social security numbers of thousands of guests and gamblers, although there is currently no evidence that any financial data was stolen. It is in the process of notifying victims.

Ceasars Entertainment went on to make a statement that strongly implies it negotiated and paid at least part of the ransom demanded by its attacker.

It said: “We have taken steps to ensure that the stolen data is deleted by the unauthorised actor, although we cannot guarantee this result. We are monitoring the web and have not seen any evidence that the data has been further shared, published, or otherwise misused.”

According to reports, the ransom paid may have been as much as $15m, negotiated down from $30m, although this is unconfirmed.

Nevertheless, the apparent admission of ransom payment, which runs contrary to all accepted best practice, may store trouble for the entertainment giant, given strict regulatory policies implemented by the US government’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) three years ago, which made making or facilitating ransomware payments a potential sanctions risk under US law.