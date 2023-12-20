ALPHV/BlackCat operation down, but maybe not out

A multinational, US-led operation has disrupted the operations of the ALPHV/BlackCat ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) cartel, capping almost two weeks of speculation about the fate of the notorious cyber extortion operation, but at the same time causing more uncertainty as gang members move to minimise the impact.

A lengthy period of downtime for the BlackCat operation earlier in December had prompted speculation across the cyber security research community that the criminal gang had been disrupted or taken down by law enforcement agencies.

The gang’s Tor-based leak site first became inaccessible on Thursday 7 December and the outage persisted for several days, although for well over a week no law enforcement agency made any statement in regard to an action against the gang, which maintained that it was experiencing technical issues.

According to the takedown notice that initially replaced the gang’s leak site, the operation against BlackCat encompassed agencies from around the world, including Australia, Austria, Denmark, Germany, Spain, Switzerland and the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA).

At the same time, tech experts at the FBI have developed a decryption tool for the gang’s ransomware locker, which has now been distributed to over 500 affected victims. According to the US Department of Justice, this has likely saved about $68m in ransom payments already.

“In disrupting the BlackCat ransomware group, the Justice Department has once again hacked the hackers,” said US deputy attorney general Lisa Monaco.

“With a decryption tool provided by the FBI to hundreds of ransomware victims worldwide, businesses and schools were able to reopen, and healthcare and emergency services were able to come back online. We will continue to prioritise disruptions and place victims at the centre of our strategy to dismantle the ecosystem fuelling cyber crime.”

Law enforcement win Charles Carmakal, chief technology officer at Google Cloud’s Mandiant Consulting, said: “This is a huge win for law enforcement and the community. ALPHV was one of the most active ransomware-as-a-service programs and they worked with both Russian affiliates and English-speaking western affiliates. “This action by law enforcement sends a very strong message to ALPHV affiliates and other threat actors. We anticipate continued law enforcement actions and wins throughout 2024.”