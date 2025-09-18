Teen hackers charged over Scattered Spider attack on TfL

Two men, named as Owen Flowers and Thalha Jubair, have today appeared before Westminster Magistrate’s Court in connection with a 2024 cyber attack on Transport for London (TfL), after being arrested by the National Crime Agency (NCA) and City of London Police on 16 September 2025.

Flowers, of Walsall in the West Midlands, was arrested and questioned over the cyber attack on TfL in September 2024, but as he was a minor at the time, his identity could not be officially revealed.

The attack on TfL, attributed to the Scattered Spider hacking collective, did not stop core public transit services such as the London Underground from running. However, it did cause significant disruption to some technical services, including third-party application programming interfaces used by the likes of Citymapper, and logins for contactless and Oyster payment accounts.

The incident has cost TfL well over £30m to date, with at least £5m of that total spent on response, investigation and remediation.

Paul Foster, NCA deputy director and head of the National Cyber Crime Unit, described the charges as a key step in a lengthy and complex investigation. “This attack caused significant disruption and millions in losses to TfL, part of the UK’s critical national infrastructure,” he said.

“Earlier this year, the NCA warned of an increase in the threat from cyber criminals based in the UK and other English-speaking countries, of which Scattered Spider is a clear example,” said Foster.

“The NCA, UK policing and our international partners, including the FBI, are collectively committed to identifying offenders within these networks and ensuring they face justice.”