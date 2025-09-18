stp23 - stock.adobe.com
Teen hackers charged over Scattered Spider attack on TfL
Two men have appeared in court in London in connection with the September 2024 cyber attack that disrupted online services at Transport for London
Two men, named as Owen Flowers and Thalha Jubair, have today appeared before Westminster Magistrate’s Court in connection with a 2024 cyber attack on Transport for London (TfL), after being arrested by the National Crime Agency (NCA) and City of London Police on 16 September 2025.
Flowers, of Walsall in the West Midlands, was arrested and questioned over the cyber attack on TfL in September 2024, but as he was a minor at the time, his identity could not be officially revealed.
The attack on TfL, attributed to the Scattered Spider hacking collective, did not stop core public transit services such as the London Underground from running. However, it did cause significant disruption to some technical services, including third-party application programming interfaces used by the likes of Citymapper, and logins for contactless and Oyster payment accounts.
The incident has cost TfL well over £30m to date, with at least £5m of that total spent on response, investigation and remediation.
Paul Foster, NCA deputy director and head of the National Cyber Crime Unit, described the charges as a key step in a lengthy and complex investigation. “This attack caused significant disruption and millions in losses to TfL, part of the UK’s critical national infrastructure,” he said.
“Earlier this year, the NCA warned of an increase in the threat from cyber criminals based in the UK and other English-speaking countries, of which Scattered Spider is a clear example,” said Foster.
“The NCA, UK policing and our international partners, including the FBI, are collectively committed to identifying offenders within these networks and ensuring they face justice.”
Transparency praised
Foster went on to praise TfL for working transparently with the investigation, and remarked that the arrests demonstrated what law enforcement is able to achieve when victims are empowered to come forward and report incidents.
Hannah von Dadelszen, chief crown prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), added: “The Crown Prosecution Service has decided to prosecute Thalha Jubair and Owen Flowers with computer misuse and fraud related charges – following a National Crime Agency investigation into a cyber attack on the Transport for London network.
“Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring the case to trial and that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings,” she said. “We have worked closely with the National Crime Agency as they carried out their investigation.”
Flowers, aged 18, is charged with three counts of conspiracy to commit an unauthorised act in relation to a computer causing and/or creating risk of serious damage to human welfare and/or national security under the Computer Misuse Act (CMA) of 1990.
One of these counts relates to the TfL incident, the other two relate to offences against two targets in the US, SSM Health Care Corporation and Sutter Health.
Jubair, aged 19, of Tower Hamlets in London, is also charged with conspiracy to commit an unauthorised act in relation to a computer causing and/or creating risk of serious damage to human welfare and/or national security, but only in relation to the TfL attack.
He faces an additional charge of failure to comply with a Section 49 notice issued under the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act (RIPA) of 2000, for failing to turn over the PIN or passwords to devices seized from him as part of the investigation.
Scattered Spider connections
The arrests of Flowers and Jubair come two months after four as-yet unnamed people were arrested in connection with the Scattered Spider attacks on UK retailers. As was the case then, the NCA is again somewhat limited in the amount of detail it is able to provide at this stage of the legal process.
However, agency staff did confirm their strong belief that both Flowers and Jubair are involved in the Scattered Spider cyber crime collective, although they urged against speculation on any link to the group’s other activities at this stage.
Computer Weekly understands Flowers and Jubair have been on the radar of law enforcement for some time, and both men have been publicly identified and linked to various other Scattered Spider and Lapsus$ cyber attacks in the past.
Timeline: Scattered Spider and ShinyHunters
- 22 April 2025: A cyber attack at M&S has caused significant disruption to customers, leaving them unable to make contactless payments or use click-and-collect services.
- 24 April: M&S is still unable to provide contactless payment or click-and-collect services amid a cyber attack that it says has forced it to move a number of processes offline to safeguard its customers, staff and business.
- 25 April: M&S shuts down online sales as it works to contain and mitigate a severe cyber attack on its systems.
- 29 April: An infamous hacking collective may have been behind the ongoing cyber attack on M&S that has crippled systems at the retailer and left its ecommerce operation in disarray.
- 30 April: A developing cyber incident at Co-op has forced the retailer to pull the plug on some of its IT systems as it works to contain the attack.
- 1 May: Co-op tells staff to stop using their VPNs and be wary that their communications channels may be being monitored, as a cyber attack on the organisation continues to develop.
- 1 May: Harrods confirms it is the latest UK retailer to experience a cyber attack, shutting off a number of systems in an attempt to lessen the impact.
- 2 May: The National Cyber Security Centre confirms it is providing assistance to M&S, Co-op and Harrods as concerns grow among UK retailers.
- 7 May: No end is yet in sight for UK retailers subjected to apparent ransomware attacks.
- 13 May: M&S is instructing all of its customers to change their account passwords after a significant amount of data was stolen in a DragonForce ransomware attack.
- 14 May: Google’s threat intel analysts are aware of a number of in-progress cyber attacks against US retailers linked to the same gang that supposedly attacked M&S and Co-op in the UK.
- 20 May: Cold chain services provider Peter Green Chilled, which supplies the likes of Aldi, Sainsbury’s and Tesco, has been forced to halt operations after succumbing to a ransomware attack.
- 4 June: A threat group is using voice phishing to trick targeted organisations into sharing sensitive credentials, according to Google.
- 11 June: So-called Black Swan events expose the blind spots in even the most sophisticated forecasting models, signalling a need to rethink how businesses, and those investing in them, quantify and prepare for cyber risk.
- 13 June: The recent spate of cyber attacks on UK retailers has to be a wake-up call to build more cyber resilience into digital supply chains and fortify against social engineering attacks.
- 17 June: Following a series of high-profile attacks on prominent retailers and consumer brands, a group of criminal hackers appears to be expanding their targeting to the insurance sector.
- 20 June: The UK’s Cyber Monitoring Centre has published its first in-depth assessment of a major incident, reflecting on the impact of and lessons learned from cyber attacks on M&S and Co-op.
- 26 June: US authorities have unsealed charges against 25-year-old hacker Kai West, aka IntelBroker, accusing him of being behind multiple cyber attacks.
- 27 June: Multiple reports are emerging of cyber attacks on airlines – Google Cloud’s Mandiant believes them to be linked.
- 2 July: Australian flag carrier Qantas is investigating significant data theft of personal information for up to six million customers after a third-party platform used by its call centre was compromised.
- 2 July: A developing cyber attack at Australian airline Qantas that started at a third-party call centre is already being tentatively attributed to the same gang that hit UK retailers. Find out more and learn about the next steps for those affected.
- 8 July: The government should extend ransomware reporting mandates to businesses to help gather more intelligence and better support victims, says M&S chairman Archie Norman.
- 9 July: Australian flag carrier begins notifying millions of individuals after a cyber attack on a call centre, confirming that while financial and passport details are safe, a significant volume of other personal information was compromised.
- 10 July: Police have made four arrests in connection with a trio of cyber attacks on UK retailers Marks & Spencer, Co-op and Harrods.
- 14 July: French luxury goods retailer LVMH has disclosed multiple cyber attacks in 2025 so far, and their impact is now spreading to the UK as a new incident affecting Louis Vuitton comes to light.
- 16 July: Microsoft warns users over notable evolutions in Scattered Spider’s attack playbook, and beefs up some of the defensive capabilities it offers to customers in response.
- 16 July: Co-op chief executive Shirine Khoury-Haq has revealed that all the personal data of all 6.5 million of its members was compromised in the April 2025 cyber attack on its systems.
- 24 July: Cleaning products manufacturer Clorox fell victim to a Scattered Spider social engineering attack two years ago – it blames its IT helpdesk provider, Cognizant.
- 30 July: CISA, the FBI, NCSC and others have clubbed together to update previous guidance on Scattered Spider’s playbook, warning of new social engineering tactics and exploitation of legitimate tools, among other things.
- 7 August: Air France - KLM alerts authorities of a data breach in which threat actors were able to get away with names, email addresses, phone numbers, and more. (Dark Reading)
- 7 August: ShinyHunters is back, with low-tech hacks that nonetheless manage to bring down international megaliths like Google, Cisco, and Adidas. (Dark Reading)
- 11 August: Computer Weekly gets under the skin of an ongoing wave of ShinyHunters cyber attacks orchestrated via social engineering against Salesforce users.
- 12 August: ReliaQuest researchers present new evidence that firms up a potential link, or outright partnership, between the ShinyHunters and Scattered Spider cyber gangs.
- 18 August: A campaign of voice-based social engineering attacks targeting users of Salesforce’s services appears to have struck HR platform Workday.
- 19 August: Millions of people are supposedly affected by a breach at Allianz Insurance arising via attacks on Salesforce (Dark Reading).
- 2 September: Jaguar Land Rover reports a cyber attack has ‘severely disrupted’ its vehicle production and retail operations, recalling similar attacks on other prominent British brands this year.
- 5 September: The recent cyber attack on Jaguar Land Rover is keeping workers out of plants as possible attack group identity becomes public.
- 9 September: Qantas executives are to take a pay cut in the wake of the recent cyber attack on the airline’s systems (Dark Reading).
- 10 September: Carmaker Jaguar Land Rover revealed that data was stolen in the cyber attack that began on 31 August, as its production line continues to be affected.
- 12 September: M&S chief digital and technology officer Rachel Higham steps back from her role in the wake of the April 2025 cyber attack on the retailer’s systems.
- 15 September: Kering, the parent group of fashion houses including Balenciaga and Gucci, becomes the latest organisation to allegedly fall victim to ShinyHunters.
- 16 September: Jaguar Land Rover says that vehicle production will remain suspended in the wake of a cyber attack, while the hackers allegedly responsible claim they are retiring from a life of crime.
- 17 September: Scattered Spider’s alliances with ransomware-as-a-service gangs act as a force multiplier for the scope, and number, of its cyber attacks, according to NCC Group analysts.