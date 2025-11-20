5G Standalone growth spurs differentiated connectivity services

One of the key trends of 2025 has been the continued growth of 5G Standalone (5G SA) networks, and this growth has been confirmed by the November 2025 Ericsson mobility report (EMR), which found that deployments have triggered a notable 2025 growth in the number of communications service providers (CSPs) offering differentiated connectivity commercial models based on 5G SA network slicing.

The November 2025 EMR covers a new forecast timeframe, from 2025 through the end of 2031. EMR researchers identified 118 cases – across 56 CSPs – where network slicing is used to provide differentiated connectivity services. Out of these 118 cases, 65 have moved beyond proof of concept and into commercial services across 33 CSPs. These are either subscription services or add-on packages for consumer or enterprise customers. Twenty-one of the 65 commercial offerings – almost one third – were launched during 2025 alone.

In addition, the study found that more than 90 CSPs have now launched/soft-launched 5G Standalone (5G SA) networks – an increase of about 30 CSPs from the same period last year, and 20 from the June 2025 EMR report. It added that in 2025 alone, 5G subscriptions are expected to top 2.9 billion by the end of the year – equating to around one-third of all current mobile subscriptions – an increase of some 600 million subscriptions year on year.

In geographical coverage terms, 2025 saw an increase of 400 million people worldwide being able to access 5G. Around half of the global population beyond mainland China is expected to have 5G coverage by the end of 2025.

Mobile network data traffic grew 20% between the third quarter of 2024 and the corresponding period in 2025, which Ericsson said was a slightly larger-than-expected increase, driven by mainland China and India. Continued growth is forecast at an annual average of 16% through 2031. 5G networks are expected to manage 43% of all mobile data by the close of 2025, up from 34 % for the corresponding period last year. EMR experts forecast this to increase to 83% in 2031.

Looking at 5G use cases, the survey predicted enhanced mobile broadband to top 6.4 billion 5G subscriptions by the end of 2031, comprising around two-thirds of all mobile subscriptions at the time. Some 4.1 billion of these subscriptions – around 65% – are forecast to be 5G SA.

Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) broadband was also seen as continuing to grow as a 5G use case. The November 2025 EMR forecasts that around 1.4 billion people globally are expected to access FWA broadband by the end of 2031 – 90% via 5G. EMR researchers have identified 159 providers that currently offer FWA services via 5G – amounting to approximately 65% of all FWA service providers.

The survey also found that the number of service providers offering speed-based tariffs – a common monetisation model for fixed broadband via fibre or cable – increased from 43% to 54% since the November 2024 EMR.

Commenting on the research and its findings regarding 5G, EMR publisher and Ericsson CTO Erik Ekudden said: “We see that service providers around the world are keen to embrace and deploy 5G SA to offer differentiated connectivity based on value services and not just data volume packages. As reflected in the case studies in this EMR edition, 5G SA is already enabling differentiated connectivity opportunities. We’ve seen many service providers go from proof-of-concept to commercial deployment in 2025 alone, and we expect to see that trend continuing.”

The new reporting EMR period also covered the first expected deployments of commercial 6G. Based on previous mobile generation cycles’ subscriptions uptake, EMR researchers expect the first commercial launches to be driven by leading service providers in front-runner markets, such as the US Japan, South Korea, China, India and some Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

Global 6G subscriptions are forecast to reach 180 million by the end of 2031, not including the early uptake of AI-enabled internet of yhings devices. Ericsson believes that the subscription uptake number could increase significantly if 6G launches earlier than previous cycles indicate. Commercial 6G is expected to launch about a year later in Europe, compared with other countries, than was the case for 5G, primarily due comparably later deployments of 5G SA.