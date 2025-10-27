Ericsson, Nokia, Fraunhofer HHI team to drive 6G-era video coding standard

Nokia and Ericsson have entered into a partnership with Berlin’s Fraunhofer Heinrich Hertz Institute (HHI) to drive video coding standardisation for the 6G era, and offer better immersive media and mobile video user experiences.

The collaboration between the comms tech giants and the mobile and optical systems manufacturer marks a first for video codec research, and is intended to drive forward video coding standards and commercial uptake of the technology globally. The partners’ proof-of-concept for next-generation video coding technology is said to mark a major step towards more efficient, interoperable video delivery and offer considerably higher compression than current standards, and specifically address the needs of immersive media and mobile video experiences in the 6G era.

The partners see the standard as essential to a range of video-based applications, including mobile communication and streaming, as well as immersive and low-latency experiences. In addition, they say it will unlock considerably higher compression efficiency, reducing data demands while enabling higher-quality, lifelike and scalable media experiences across devices, platforms and next-generation 5G Advanced and 6G networks.

Anticipated use cases include the coding of professional-, user- and artificial intelligence (AI)-generated content; coding of gaming and 3D content; coding of content for machine consumption; and automotive and industrial use.

Partnership researchers have now revealed what is claimed to be early evidence of technology capable of meeting the requirements for the next video coding standardisation phase, an important milestone that helps initiate the process towards future decision-making. The video codec is said to have considerably higher compression efficiency than the current standards (H.264/AVC, H.265/HEVC and H.266/VVC) without significantly increasing complexity, while also improving energy efficiency and scalability.

In line with forecast 6G deployment, the next video codec standard is expected to be operational from 2029–2030, and will define the digital media landscape for the following decade. Until then, current standards, such as VVC, will play a vital role in delivering advanced video experiences, driving market demand for high-efficiency streaming, immersive media formats and scalable services across diverse devices and networks.

Significantly, the partners say their joint submission to the oversight bodies – the ITU-T Video Coding Experts Group and the ISO/IEC Moving Picture Experts Group – was positively evaluated, and is expected to help catalyse progress towards evaluation and decision-making by the standardisation committee.

Commenting on the development work, Ville-Veikko Mattila, Nokia head of multimedia technologies, said: “Nokia’s inventors have been instrumental in the development of all market-adopted video codecs for the last three decades, including fundamental H.26x video compression technologies, and we are excited about shaping the next generation of video standards.

“By working together at the very start of the standardisation journey, we will ensure that the values of openness, excellence and sustainability are embedded in the next generation of digital media experiences.”

Ericsson head of research Magnus Frodigh said: “We are proud to partner with Nokia and Fraunhofer HHI in video coding to combine research expertise and shape the next standard. Our partnership video codec achievement not only shows the ability of European technology leaders to come together and pioneer breakthroughs, but, by being prominent at the very start of the process, also flags our combined determination and commitment to shape the next generation of standards.”

Thomas Wiegand, executive director of Fraunhofer HHI, said: “Our joint research with Ericsson and Nokia demonstrates Europe’s strong competence in advanced media technologies and its active role in global standardisation efforts. Video technologies are central to the digital experiences of tomorrow. This collaboration also builds upon the contributions of the broader JVET research community, whose work continues to drive progress in next-generation video coding.”