Nokia, Rohde & Schwarz collaborate on AI-powered 6G receiver

The precise technological definition of 6G networks is still some time away, but it seems clear that one of the biggest anticipated challenges of 6G network roll-outs will be coverage limitations inherent in 6G’s higher-frequency spectrum, and looking to alleviate the issue, Nokia and Rohde & Schwarz have created and tested a 6G radio receiver that uses artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to overcome potential limitations.

The global comms tech provider and test and measurement company are confident that the fruits of their work – namely AI-powered receiver technology using machine learning – can greatly enhance future 6G coverage, creating cost savings and accelerating time to market.

From a core technological basis, the AI technology is designed to identify and compensate for distortion in wireless signals, leading to substantial improvements in 6G uplink coverage.

Specifically, the machine learning capabilities in the receiver are designed to boost uplink distance greatly, enhancing coverage for forthcoming 6G networks. This will help operators roll out 6G over their existing 5G footprints, reducing deployment costs and accelerating time to market.

Nokia Bell Labs developed the receiver and validated it using 6G test equipment and methodologies from Rohde & Schwarz. The firms say they tested the AI receiver under real-world conditions, achieving uplink distance improvements compared with current receiver technologies ranging from 10% to 25%.

The testbed comprised an R&S SMW200A vector signal generator, used for uplink signal generation and channel emulation. On the receive side, an FSWX signal and spectrum analyser from Rohde & Schwarz was employed to perform the AI inference for Nokia’s AI receiver.

In addition to enhancing coverage, the firms noted that the AI technology also demonstrated improved throughput and power efficiency, multiplying the benefits it will provide in the 6G era.

Assessing the work done on the project, Peter Vetter, president of core research for Bell Labs at Nokia, said: “One of the key issues facing future 6G deployments is the coverage limitations inherent in 6G’s higher-frequency spectrum. Typically, we would need to build denser networks with more cell sites to overcome this problem. By boosting the coverage of 6G receivers, however, AI technology will help us build 6G infrastructure over current 5G footprints.”

Michael Fischlein, vice-president of spectrum and network analysers, EMC and antenna test at Rohde & Schwarz, added: “Rohde & Schwarz is excited to collaborate with Nokia in pioneering AI-driven 6G receiver technology.

“Leveraging more than 90 years of experience in test and measurement, we’re uniquely positioned to support the development of next-generation wireless, allowing us to evaluate and refine AI algorithms at this crucial pre-standardisation stage. This partnership builds on our long history of innovation and demonstrates our commitment to shaping the future of 6G.”

The work with R&S comes just a week after Nokia announced a strategic partnership with Nvidia to add the former’s AI-powered RAN products to Nokia’s RAN portfolio, enabling communication service providers to launch AI-native 5G Advanced and 6G networks on Nvidia platforms.

With their AI-RAN systems, Nokia and Nvidia are confident that mobile operators can improve performance and efficiency as well as enhance network experiences for future generative AI and agentic AI applications and experiences. They will be able to introduce AI services for 6G with the same infrastructure, powering billions of new connections for cars, robots, drones, and augmented and virtual reality glasses that demand connectivity, computing and sensing at the edge.