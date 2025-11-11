vectorfusionart - stock.adobe.co
Nokia Bell Labs and KDDI team to research 6G energy efficiency
Comms research facility enters joint research agreement with leading Japanese operator to explore ways to boost resiliency and energy efficiency on forthcoming generation of mobile networks
Expanding on a long history of collaboration between KDDI and Nokia Bell Labs, the Japanese operator and the renowned communications research hub have entered a joint research agreement to explore new approaches for making 6G networks more energy efficient and resilient.
The research agreement is designed to help both organisations shape the direction of 6G research and bring practical innovations closer to real-world deployment. By combining KDDI’s real network data and operational insights with Nokia Bell Labs’ advanced energy consumption models and features and expertise in programmable network architectures, the companies believe they can jointly explore new approaches to energy efficiency and distributed core network design.
Principally, the research is being conducted in two key areas of 6G: mobile multiple input, multiple output (mMIMO) energy efficiency and distributed programmable core network services for 6G.
Within the former domain, the companies will be investigating techniques for reducing base station energy consumption while enhancing communication, specifically targeted at the proposed 6G spectrum. Looking at distributed programmable 6G core services, they are working on finding new mobile technologies that will ensure continuous communication during infrastructure failures and natural disasters.
Commenting on the partnership and its aims, Nokia Bell Labs core research president Peter Vetter said: “Tackling the inherent challenges in a new generation of networking requires close collaboration in the industry. Working side by side, KDDI Research and Nokia Bell Labs can advance the state of the art in networking thanks to different perspectives on the problems and possible solutions. Ultimately, the joint outcomes will make 6G a more resilient, efficient and intelligent technology.”
Peter Vetter, Nokia Bell Labs
KDDI research president and CEO Satoshi Konishi added: “Through our strategic and close collaboration with Nokia Bell Labs, we aim to accelerate R&D initiatives and further strengthen the Power to Connect toward 6G. We strive to continuously deliver new value to our customers and make meaningful contributions to societal progress.”
5G collaboration in the Baltic region
As it was making its 6G deal with KDDI, Nokia revealed that it had also signed another operator-focused strategic agreement with Baltic and Nordic comms services provider and defence sector technological partner Latvijas Mobilais Telefons (LMT) to develop a tactical defence solution for the Baltic region.
The collaboration has the stated aim of creating a “unique” 5G tactical communications solution tailored for the currently tense region, integrating Nokia’s 5G radio technology with LMT’s proven defence solutions. LMT currently operates Europe’s first 5G military testbed at the Ādaži base, a key Nato site in Latvia. The work of the two companies is already said to have produced innovations such as a portable 5G tactical network using Nokia’s Banshee platform.
The collaboration, say the companies, will result in a high-capacity, secure, resilient tactical communications system specifically designed for dedicated use cases in the region, meeting the evolving needs of modern military operations and coalition forces.
Specifically, the integrated system will look to enable real-time data exchange among unmanned vehicles, sensors and military teams on the battlefield, enhancing situational awareness and ensuring secure interoperability to strengthen collective defence capabilities.
“Tactical defence systems harness the high speed, low latency and robust connectivity of 5G networks to enhance real-time operations on the battlefield. Our joint solution with LMT supports the modernisation of military capabilities, enabling faster decision-making, seamless communication and the integration of advanced technologies across tactical environments,” said Giuseppe Targia, head of space and defence at Nokia.
