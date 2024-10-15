KDDI advance Open RAN deployment in Japan through Samsung deal

In the latest part of its ongoing strategy and vision to adopt and deploy what it believes is “leading-edge” network technology, leading Japanese telco KDDI has selected Samsung Electronics as its main supplier of 4G and 5G O-RAN-compliant virtualised Radio Access Network (vRAN) services for deployment of Open RAN infrastructure in its domestic market.

From 2025, KDDI will accelerate its Open RAN deployment, aiming to take advantage of a fully disaggregated and software-based Open RAN network architecture featuring enhanced capabilities for improved energy efficiency, optimised performance and intelligent automation. This will be powered by Samsung vRAN.

KDDI and Samsung have been collaborating on vRAN and Open RAN since 2021, claiming milestones such as the world’s first commercial 5G Standalone Open RAN site in the Greater Tokyo area, and launching commercial Open RAN sites in Osaka.

In February 2022, KDDI turned on in Kawasaki, Kanagawa, what it said was the first commercial 5G standalone (SA) deployment using open and virtualised radio access network technology.

As part of the extended business relationship, KDDI will be using Samsung services ranging from its vRAN 3.0 package, a full suite of O-RAN-compliant radios supporting low- and mid-bands including advanced massive MIMO radios and third-party radio integration support.

It also offers key features of the Samsung CognitiV Networks Operations Suite (NOS), automating the life cycle management of large-scale vRAN buildouts. The features are designed to streamline the onboarding, deployment and operation processes, enabling KDDI to transform its network efficiently.

The deployment will be carried out in collaboration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (servers), Intel (processors) and Red Hat (cloud platform).

Explaining what the collaboration could achieve, KDDI chief technology officer Kazuyuki Yoshimura said: “KDDI has been focused on identifying and preparing for next-generation networks, and we have been conducting numerous technical verification and feasibility studies on Open RAN with industry-leading companies like Samsung. [This] announcement represents KDDI’s dedication to bringing innovative technologies to Japan. We are proud to deliver a cutting-edge and reliable radio access network.”

Junehee Lee, executive vice-president and head of global sales and marketing for networks business at Samsung Electronics, said: “With our unwavering innovative spirit, Samsung continuously takes the initiative to develop and adopt the latest mobile technologies. Together with KDDI, we are thrilled to take this significant step and strengthen our presence in Japan. We are committed to supporting KDDI’s trailblazing journey toward network excellence by providing best-in-class solutions that exceed their quality standards.”

Offering his take on the deployment, Rémy Pascal, principal analyst of mobile infrastructure at Omdia, noted: “Open RAN and vRAN are at the heart of mobile networks innovation and transformation, and Samsung has continuously demonstrated its leadership in this space. These technologies have been thoroughly tested, and KDDI’s Open vRAN expansion powered by Samsung will not only enable KDDI to continue delivering first-rate services to Japanese customers and meet their evolving needs, but also build a more efficient, automated and future-ready network.”