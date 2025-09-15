Ericsson claims first enterprise 5G agentic AI agent

The deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) in networks has been undertaken with growing pace over the past few years, but Ericsson claims it has achieved a milestone with the integration of agentic AI into its private 5G technology, a “major leap forward” in enterprise 5G networking, simplifying deployment and management and breaking down barriers to private network adoption.

Planned to be available in Q4 2025, the integration of Ericsson Private 5G into the NetCloud platform is designed to brings advantages to enterprise 5G customers, including access to AI features, real-time feature availability, simplified lifecycle management, greater agility across multisite deployments and better administrator controls with distinct user roles and permissions.

NetCloud will act as a foundation for future agentic AI features focused on removing friction and adding value for the enterprise. These innovations are set up to address directly critical adoption barriers as more industrial enterprises use private 5G for business-critical connectivity. With this integration, Ericsson said that is empowering businesses to overcome these challenges and unlock the potential of 5G in IT and OT environments.

The comms tech provider is confident that the new agentic AI capability in its NetCloud will boost scalability and efficiency in its enterprise wireless portfolio as the platform evolves to manage both wireless WAN and private 5G solutions. It was confident that the agentic AI virtual expert will no less than transform how businesses deploy, optimise and manage their 5G networks.

The integration of agentic AI is also intended to advance the company’s generative AI-based NetCloud Assistant (ANA) from a user-prompt driven tool into a strategic partner empowered by a team of AI agents.

Launched in January 2025, ANA is the first generative AI (GenAI) virtual expert designed for enterprise Wireless WAN (WWAN) networks, using large language models (LLMs) with all its AI components hosted entirely in Ericsson’s environment. Enhanced ANA is designed to provide personalised answers to queries by correlating AI insights from an enterprise’s network with a library of technical documentation.

By interpreting high-level intents with agentic capability, ANA will now be able to handle complex workflows, execute administrator decisions and learn in real time. This should reduce burdens for lean IT and OT teams while boosting network reliability and user experience.

Key AI features of the new system include agentic organisational hierarchy, automated troubleshooting, multi-modal content generation, explainable AI and expanded AIOps insights.

ANA’s troubleshooting orchestrator will now include automated workflows that address the top issues identified by Ericsson support teams, partners and customers, such as offline devices and poor signal quality. Planned to launch by the end of 2025, this feature is designed to reduce downtime and customer support cases by over 20%.

The system can now generate dynamic graphs to visually represent trends and complex query results involving multiple data points, displaying real-time process feedback, revealing steps taken by AI agents to enhance transparency and trust.

In the context of agentic organisational hierarchy, ANA will be supported by multiple orchestrator and functional AI agents capable of planning and executing (with administrator direction). Orchestrator agents will be deployed in phases, starting with a troubleshooting agent planned in Q4 2025, followed by configuration, deployment and policy agents planned in 2026. These orchestrators are designed to connect with task, process, knowledge and decision agents within an integrated agentic framework.

NetCloud AIOps will be expanded to provide isolation and correlation of fault, performance, configuration and accounting anomalies for Wireless WAN and NetCloud SASE. For Ericsson Private 5G, NetCloud is expected to provide service health analytics including KPI monitoring and user equipment connectivity diagnostics. Planned availability for this capability is the fourth quarter of 2025.

Manish Tiwari, head of enterprise 5G for Ericsson Enterprise Wireless Solutions, said: “By building on powerful AI foundations, seamless lifecycle management and the ability to scale securely across sites, we are providing flexibility to further accelerate digital transformation across industries. This is about more than connectivity: it is about giving enterprises the business-critical foundation they need to run IT and OT systems with confidence and unlock the next wave of innovation for their businesses.”