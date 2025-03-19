HPE teams up with Nvidia for enterprise AI solutions

As artificial intelligence (AI) drives profound transformation across all industries, enterprises are implementing technology infrastructures based on not just “traditional” physical AI, but increasingly agentic AI.

To address the needs of these businesses, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has introduced enterprise AI solutions with Nvidia that are designed to accelerate time to value for generative, agentic and physical AI models.

The new enterprise AI solution, Nvidia AI Computing by HPE, is said to be fundamentally designed for training, tuning and inferencing with improved performance, security and power efficiency. The net result is said to be that businesses of all sizes deploying generative, agentic and physical AI models can accelerate the time to value through a full-stack, turnkey private cloud for AI.

Agentic AI use cases and services supported by the solution include the ability to deploy Zora AI by Deloitte agents. In addition, new services can identify, build and deploy agentic AI models across a variety of business processes to enhance the speed to business value by using Nvidia NIM microservices and Nvidia NeMo, both part of the Nvidia AI Enterprise software platform, with HPE Private Cloud AI.

To be made available to customers worldwide, Deloitte’s Zora AI for Finance on HPE Private Cloud AI will act as an agentic AI platform that reimagines static executive reporting to become a dynamic, on-demand and interactive experience. The specific use cases include financial statement analysis, scenario modelling, competitive and market analysis.

In addition, combined with HPE Private Cloud AI, software framework CrewAI is said to be now able to empower enterprises to rapidly build agentic AI solutions to drive efficiency, adaptability and smarter decision-making across teams with scale agent-driven automations tailored for specific business needs.

Within the new HPE Private Cloud AI is a developer system designed to add an “instant” AI development environment to the HPE Private Cloud AI portfolio. Powered by Nvidia accelerating computing, it includes an integrated control node, end-to-end AI software and 32TB of integrated storage.

The system is also said to offer unified edge-to-cloud data access. HPE Data Fabric forms the backbone of the HPE Private Cloud AI data lake house and a new unified data layer from HPE. This is said to ensure AI models are consistently supplied with optimised, high-quality structured, unstructured and streaming data across hybrid cloud environments.

HPE Private Cloud AI supports rapid deployment of Nvidia blueprints enabling instant productivity from Nvidia’s extensive library of agentic and physical AI applications. With pre-validated blueprints including the Multimodal PDF Data Extraction Blueprint and Digital Twins Blueprint, HPE Private Cloud AI is designed to simplify complex AI workloads providing increased performance and faster time to value.

Among the other key features of the solution include AI-native, full-stack observability through HPE OpsRamp, which now offers GPU optimisation capabilities that include observability of AI-native software stacks to deliver observability to manage the performance of training and inference workloads running on large Nvidia accelerated computing clusters. The GPU optimisation capability is available through HPE Private Cloud AI and standalone for extending across large clusters.

The GPU optimisation capabilities are also available as a day two operational service for AI delivered by HPE. The offering combines HPE Complete Care Service with Nvidia GPU optimisation capabilities to enable IT operations to transform the way they manage, optimise and proactively troubleshoot AI workloads across hybrid deployments.