HPE arming partners with latest AI technology

Artificial intelligence (AI) is the dominant theme of HPE’s Discover event, with the vendor unveiling increased support to enable partners to get up to speed with the technology.

One of the main developments that has been designed to improve the life of partners is the introduction of the AI factory at scale, and the addition of more agentic AI capabilities into the GreenLake hybrid cloud offerings.

HPE has been working with Nvidia, using the firm’s Blackwell graphics processing units, to expand AI factory with the introduction of more composable options that have been designed with the channel in mind.

“Generative, agentic and physical AI have the potential to transform global productivity and create lasting societal change, but AI is only as good as the infrastructure and data behind it,” said Antonio Neri, president and CEO at HPE. “Organisations need the data, intelligence and vision to capture the AI opportunity, and this makes getting the right IT foundation essential.”

AI factory at scale has been designed for service providers that are operating at a large scale, with HPE providing ProLiant Compute XD, Nvidia AI Enterprise software and blueprints, plus air- and liquid-cooling technologies.

Simon Ewington, senior vice-president of worldwide channel and partner ecosystem at HPE, said it had to continue to develop more products and support for partners to make sure they could stay abreast of the latest developments.

“Twelve months ago, few people were talking about this opportunity, [but] today it’s clear [agentic AI] is critical to the evolution of AI and therefore to partners,” he said. “We have had to therefore move quicker than usual to develop new content and enablement to ensure partners remain relevant to their customers.”