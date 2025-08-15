Channel catch-up: News in brief

This past week included VMware partners helping others through Broadcom changes, more artificial intelligence (AI) products coming through and a number of partner programme enhancements.

ANS The channel player has unveiled its Broadcom Navigator Service, a pilot engagement within its recently launched Cloud Partner Programme designed to support organisations navigating the evolving VMware by Broadcom ecosystem. The launch follows Broadcom’s restructuring of its VMware partner model, which now limits license reselling and white-label offerings to a select group of Pinnacle Partners. Based on assessments, ANS will tailor a transition roadmap aligned to each partner’s goals and provide sales and enablement support. Ryan Martin, head of indirect at ANS, said: “The Broadcom Navigator Service is a necessary compass, helping channel partners navigate uncertainty amid the VMware Broadcom transition. We’re in the perfect position to help resellers and MSPs assess their options, pivot their cloud strategy, and confidently chart a path forward.”

Node4 The firm has taken steps to help support VMware partners affected by recent Broadcom programme changes. The vendor’s revised strategy focuses on a smaller number of highly capable partners able to deliver VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) at scale, and Node4 has been retained in this new model and, as a Pinnacle Partner, can assist those navigating the changes. “We understand the disruption this transition is causing for many partners who’ve invested heavily in the ecosystem,” said Andrew Slater, technology and innovation director at Node4. “Node4 remains fully committed to VMware and our team is here to supportcChannel partners through this transition and beyond. Our goal is to offer a clear path forward, providing capacity within existing agreements, supporting migrations and offering compliant managed services under Broadcom’s new framework.”

Cohesity The firm has introduced its Aspire Partner Programme, which promises to make life easier for its channel with support across a range of diverse types, including resell, manage, integrate, distribute, OEM hardware, embedded OEM, technology partners and cloud marketplace. Aspire participants can qualify for Premier, Preferred, or Associate tier levels with corresponding benefits. “The Cohesity Aspire Partner Program reimagines how we do business with partners and enable them to succeed,” said Mike Walkey, senior vice-president of global partner sales at Cohesity. “We’ve taken a future-forward approach. This empowers faster growth, profitability, and opportunities to stand out in today’s competitive market. “It also provides flexibility for partners to ease into emerging technologies like AI or make future shifts in their business model. Just as important, we’ve intentionally designed Aspire with customers in mind to ensure they have complete confidence in knowing their solution is being provided by a proven and trusted Cohesity partner.”

Phoenix Software The channel player has achieved Rubrik’s Transform Elite Plus Partner status, which is awarded for commitment and success in delivering the vendors solutions. It is the highest level of partnership within Rubrik’s Transform Partner Programme. “Achieving Transform Elite Plus status is a proud milestone for us at Phoenix,” said Jonny Scott, head of cyber advisory at Phoenix Software. “It’s a testament to the strength of our team, the depth of our partnership with Rubrik and our relentless focus on helping customers build cyber resilience in an increasingly complex threat landscape. This recognition empowers us to deliver even more tailored, high-impact solutions that protect our clients’ most critical data and operations.” Pete Smith, UK&I channel director at Rubrik, added: “Reaching Elite Plus status is no small feat within four years…Phoenix continues to demonstrate exceptional innovation and commitment, and we’re proud to work alongside them.”

Dell Technologies The vendor has cut the ribbon on several AI enhancements that are designed to accelerate user adoption and increase the number of workloads being supported by the technology. The vendor has indicated that updates to its AI Data Platform should encourage more users to take the plunge and get agentic AI handling more workloads. “The key to unlocking AI’s full potential lies in breaking down silos and simplifying access to enterprise data,” said Arthur Lewis, president of Infrastructure Solutions Group at Dell Technologies. To get there, Dell is working with Nvidia and Elastic to roll out several enhancements to its platform and servers. Coming later this year, the vendor indicated its PowerEdge R7725 and R770 servers will be used to provide the foundation for customers looking to increase their use of AI.