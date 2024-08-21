Arrow gets the nod to support VMware cloud partners across Europe

Arrow Electronics has landed a deal with Broadcom to be a cloud commerce manager (CCM) for VMware across a large swathe of Europe.

The distributor will work as a CCM in 19 European countries, including the UK, with VMware Cloud Service provider partners (VCSP) gaining access to the vendor’s Cloud Foundation via Arrow.

There have been some changes to VMware since the Broadcom acquisition, with product offerings being simplified with a focus on the Foundation private cloud platform.

For Arrow, the latest development in its relationship with Broadcom comes on the back of a long-standing distribution connection with VMware.

“For over two decades, Arrow has distributed VMware solutions across Europe,” said Nick Bannister, president of Arrow’s enterprise computing solutions business in EMEA. “Our deep understanding, combined with our market expertise, is ideal for us to empower MSPs in an evolving landscape. Our local teams will keep supporting customers’ revenue growth, while also helping them get the most from the new Advantage Partner Program for VCSP.”

Arrow is getting the nod from Broadcom at a time when the vendor has made some changes to the Advantage Partner Program for VCSP partners, with the channel being provided with more streamlined pricing, benefits and the prospect of richer margins.

Ahmar Mohammad, vice-president of partners, managed services and go-to-market transformation at Broadcom, said it had chosen the distributor because of its position in the channel. “Arrow’s established presence in the European market, combined with their proven track record in VMware solutions, positions them well to support our VCSP strategy,” he said. “We look forward to working together as we evolve our partner programme.”