Top 10 police technology stories of 2025

In 2025, Computer Weekly’s police technology coverage focused extensively on developments in the use of data-driven technologies such as facial recognition and predictive policing.

This included stories on the Met’s decision to deploy permanent live facial recognition (LFR) cameras in Croydon and the Home Office launching a formal consultation on laws to regulate its use, as well as reports highlighting the lawfulness, necessity and proportionality of how UK police are using the technology.

Further stories continued Computer Weekly’s ongoing coverage of police hyperscale cloud use, after documents obtained from Scottish policing bodies revealed that Microsoft is refusing to hand them critical information about its data flows.

Computer Weekly also reported on efforts to change police data protection rules, which essentially legalise previously unlawful practices and pose a risk to the UK’s law enforcement data adequacy with the European Union (EU).

One investigation by freelance journalists Apostolis Fotiadis, Giacomo Zandonini and Luděk Stavinoha also revealed how the EU’s law enforcement agency has been quietly amassing data to feed an ambitious-but-secretive artificial intelligence (AI) development programme.

2. UK police forces ‘supercharging racism’ with predictive policing UK police forces are “supercharging racism” through their use of automated “predictive policing” systems, as they are based on profiling people or groups before they have committed a crime, according to a 120-page report published by Amnesty International. While proponents claim these systems can help more efficiently direct resources, Amnesty highlighted how predictive policing tools are used to repeatedly target poor and racialised communities, as these groups have historically been “over-policed” and are therefore massively over-represented in police data sets. This then creates a negative feedback loop, where these so-called “predictions” lead to further over-policing of certain groups and areas; reinforcing and exacerbating the pre-existing discrimination as increasing amounts of data are collected. “The use of predictive policing tools violates human rights. The evidence that this technology keeps us safe just isn’t there, the evidence that it violates our fundamental rights is clear as day. We are all much more than computer-generated risk scores,” said Sacha Deshmukh, chief executive at Amnesty International UK, adding that these systems are deciding who is a criminal based “purely” on the colour of their skin or their socio-economic background.

3. MPs propose ban on predictive policing In June 2025, Green Party MP Siân Berry argued in the Commons that “predictive” policing technologies infringe human rights “at their heart” and should be prohibited in the UK, after tabling an amendment to the government’s forthcoming Crime and Policing Bill. Highlighting the dangers of using predictive policing technologies to assess the likelihood of individuals or groups committing criminal offences in the future, Berry said that “such technologies, however cleverly sold, will always need to be built on existing, flawed police data … That means that communities that have historically been over-policed will be more likely to be identified as being ‘at risk’ of future criminal behaviour.” Berry’s amendment would also prohibit the use of certain information by UK police to “predict” people’s behaviour: “Police forces in England and Wales shall be prohibited from … Predicting the occurrence or reoccurrence of an actual or potential criminal offence based on profiling of a natural person or on assessing personality traits and characteristics, including the person’s location, or past criminal behaviour of natural persons or groups of natural persons.”

4. Met Police to deploy permanent facial recognition tech in Croydon In April, the Met Police announced it was planning to install the UK’s first permanent LFR cameras in Croydon, but critics raised concerns that this continues the force’s pattern of deploying the technology in areas where the Black population is much higher than the London average. Local councillors also complained that the decision to set up facial recognition cameras permanently has taken place without any community engagement from the force with local residents, echoing situations that have happened in boroughs such as Newham and Lewisham. According to data gathered by Green Party London Assembly member Zoë Garbett, over half of the 180 LFR deployments that took place during 2024 were in areas where the proportion of Black residents is higher than the city’s average, including Lewisham and Haringey. While Black people comprise 13.5% of London’s total population, the proportion is much higher in the Met’s deployment areas, with Black people making up 36% of the Haringey population, 34% of the Lewisham population, and 40.1% of the Croydon population. “The Met’s decision to roll out facial recognition in areas of London with higher Black populations reinforces the troubling assumption that certain communities … are more likely to be criminals,” she said, adding that while nearly two million people in total had their faces scanned across the Met’s 2024 deployments, only 804 arrests were made – a rate of just 0.04%.

6. Microsoft refuses to divulge data flows to Police Scotland In August, Computer Weekly reported on documents obtained from the Scottish Police Authority (SPA), which showed that Microsoft is refusing to tell Scottish policing bodies where and how the sensitive law enforcement data uploaded to its cloud services will be processed. Citing “commercial confidentiality”, the tech giant’s refusal to hand over crucial information about its international data flows to the SPA and Police Scotland means the policing bodies are unable to satisfy the law enforcement-specific data protection rules laid out in Part Three of the Data Protection Act 2018 (DPA18), which places strict limits on the transfer of policing data outside the UK. “MS is unable to specify what data originating from SPA will be processed outside the UK for support functions,” said the SPA in a detailed data protection impact assessment (DPIA) created for its use of O365. “To try and mitigate this risk, SPA asked to see … [the transfer risk assessments] for the countries used by MS where there is no [data] adequacy. MS declined to provide the assessments.” The SPA DPIA also confirms that, on top of refusing to provide key information, Microsoft itself has told the police watchdog it is unable to guarantee the sovereignty of policing data held and processed within its O365 infrastructure. Further revelations published by Computer Weekly a month later showed that policing data hosted in Microsoft’s hyperscale cloud infrastructure could be processed in more than 100 countries. This information was not provided to the policing bodies by Microsoft, and only came to light because of an analysis conducted by independent security consultant Owen Sayers, who identified from the tech giant’s own distributed online documentation that Microsoft personnel or contractors can remotely access the data from 105 different countries, using 148 different sub-processors. Although the documentation – which is buried in non-indexed, difficult-to-find web pages – has come to light in the context of Computer Weekly investigating police cloud use, the issue of routine data transfers in Microsoft’s cloud architecture affects the whole of the UK government and public sector, which are obliged by the G-Cloud and Tepas frameworks to ensure data remains in the UK by default. According to multiple data protection litigation experts, the reality of Microsoft’s global data processing here, on top of its failure to meet key Part Three obligations, means data subjects could have grounds to successfully claim compensation from Police Scotland or any other force using hyperscale cloud infrastructure.

7. Hungry for data: Inside Europol’s secretive AI programme In November 2025, freelance journalists Apostolis Fotiadis, Giacomo Zandonini and Luděk Stavinoha published an extensive investigation into how the EU’s law enforcement agency has been quietly amassing data to feed an ambitious-but-secretive AI development programme. Based on internal documents obtained from Europol, and analysed by data protection and AI experts, the investigation raised serious questions about the implications of the agency’s AI programme for people’s privacy across the bloc. It also raised questions about the impact of integrating automated technologies into everyday policing across Europe without adequate oversight.

8. Essex Police discloses ‘incoherent’ facial recognition assessment In May 2025, Computer Weekly reported on an equality impact assessment that Essex Police had created for its use of live facial recognition, but the document itself – obtained under Freedom of Information rules by privacy group Big Brother Watch and shared exclusively with Computer Weekly – was plagued with inconsistencies and poor methodology. The campaigners told Computer Weekly that, given the issues with the document, the force had likely failed to fulfil its public sector equality duty (PSED) to consider how its policies and practices could be discriminatory. They also highlighted how the force is relying on false comparisons to other algorithms and “parroting misleading claims” from the supplier about the LFR system’s lack of bias. Other experts noted the assessment was “clearly inadequate”, failed to look at the systemic equalities impacts of the technology, and relied exclusively on testing of entirely different software algorithms used by other police forces trained on different populations to justify its conclusions.