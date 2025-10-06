UK government to consult on police live facial recognition use

The UK government will consult on police facial recognition before further expanding its use across England, says policing minister Sarah Jones.

Speaking during the Labour party annual conference, Jones said the government will also look to place “parameters” over how and when live facial recognition (LFR) technology can be deployed in the future.

“There has been some advice on how we use it,” she said. “But we need to go further to make sure it’s clear when it should be used and when it shouldn’t be used, to put some structure around it, because there isn’t really much of a structure around what it’s used for at the moment.” Jones added that “it’s a conversation we need to have” given the issues raised about LFR by both parliamentarians and the public.

“We just need to make sure it’s clear what it’s going to be useful for going forward, if we are going to use it more, if we do want to roll it out across the country, what are the parameters? We are going to consult over it. It is going to be very important in the future. It is something that started under the last government and something we think they got right.”

On the racial biases previously identified with LFR, Jones added that while systems have improved and are now “broadly accurate”, there still needs to be assurances that the technology is being used “in a correct way”.

Computer Weekly contacted the Home Office for more details about Jones’s remarks, including when the planned consultation will begin and whether the government also plans to consult on police use of retrospective facial recognition (RFR), but received no response by time of publication.

Computer Weekly also asked about the advice Jones said the government had already received, but again received no response by time of publication.

Jones’s remarks follow then-home secretary Yvette Cooper confirming for the first time in July 2025 that the government will create “a proper, clear governance framework” to regulate the use of facial recognition technology by law enforcement.

Cooper specifically cited concerns among police themselves that the lack of regulation is holding back the technology’s further proliferation.