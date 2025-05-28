UK biometric surveillance exists in ‘legal grey area’

The UK’s patchwork approach to regulating biometric surveillance technologies is “inadequate”, placing fundamental rights at risk and ultimately undermining public trust, says the Ada Lovelace Institute (ALI).

As UK public and private organisations rapidly expand their use of various biometric surveillance technologies, an analysis by the ALI has found that “significant gaps and fragmentation” in the existing governance frameworks for these tools means people’s rights are not being protected.

While the Ada Lovelace Institute’s analysis focused primarily on deficiencies in UK policing’s use of live facial recognition (LFR) technology – which it identified as the most prominent and highly governed biometric surveillance use case – it noted there is a need for legal clarity and effective governance for “biometric mass surveillance technologies” across the board.

This includes for other forms of biometrics, such as fingerprints for cashless payments in schools, or systems that claim to remotely infer people’s emotions or truthfulness, as well as other deployment scenarios, such as when supermarkets use LFR to identify shoplifters or verification systems to assure people’s ages for alcohol purchases.

The urgent need for comprehensive regulation also extends to other forms of facial recognition, including retrospective or operator-initiated, which have so far received less public attention and regulatory oversight than LFR despite their “active use” by UK police.

“Our legal analysis shows that the UK’s current ‘diffused’ governance model falls short of ensuring the proportional, accountable and ethical use of biometrics. Police use of LFR is the most highly governed biometrics application in the UK and yet does not meet the bar of a ‘sufficient legal framework’,” said ALI, adding that the clear inadequacy of the current approach means other use cases, particularly on the private sector side, have even less effective governance and oversight.

“The range of impacts presented by this growing use cannot be managed effectively without a centralised governance model: a clear, coherent legal framework and a dedicated, independent regulatory body, responsible for managing current technologies and anticipating future developments.

“Importantly, this framework must be comprehensive across use cases – covering police use, private sector surveillance and inferential biometric systems to meaningfully mitigate risks to around privacy and discrimination, and ensure accountability.”

The ALI said a piecemeal approach developed in the wake of Bridges versus South Wales Police in August 2020 – the UK’s only case law on LFR to date – in which the Court of Appeal ruled the force’s use of the technology to be unlawful. It specifically highlighted “fundamental deficiencies” in the legal framework, noting that “too much discretion” was given to individual officers, and that criteria about where to deploy and who to include in watchlists was unclear.

The ALI said while “a fragmented patchwork of voluntary guidance, principles, standards and other frameworks has been developed by regulators, policing bodies and government” to control police LFR use since the ruling, the documents taken together largely fail to address the concerns of the court.

Specifically, the ALI highlighted an ongoing lack of clarity around the necessity and proportionality of any given LFR deployment, as well as a lack of clear criteria for developing and deploying watchlists.

The ALI added that although “high-level police guidance and local police policies” address different concerns, the “diffused” governance model has created gaps that are not being filled. “Responsibility for developing and implementing each policy or piece of guidance is delegated across a range of relevant actors, including regulators, policing bodies and central government, and no formal incentives to monitor or report on implementation and compliance exist,” it said.