Government rejects Lords police tech inquiry recommendations

The UK government has largely rejected the findings and recommendations of a House of Lords inquiry into the police’s use of algorithmic technologies, claiming there is already “a comprehensive network of checks and balances”.

Following a 10-month investigation into the use of advanced algorithmic technologies by UK police, including facial recognition and various crime “prediction” tools, the Lords Justice and Home Affairs Committee (JHAC) described the situation as “a new Wild West”, characterised by a lack of strategy, accountability and transparency from the top down.

In a report published on 30 March, the JHAC said: “The use of advanced technologies in the application of the law poses a real and current risk to human rights and to the rule of law.

“Unless this is acknowledged and addressed, the potential benefits of using advanced technologies may be outweighed by the harm that will occur and the distrust it will create.”

Throughout the inquiry, the JHAC heard from expert witnesses that the UK police force is introducing new technologies with very little scrutiny or training, continuing to deploy new technologies without clear evidence about their efficacy or impacts, and have conflicting interests with their own tech suppliers.

In its official response to the inquiry’s findings, however, the government has said that while “the report draws welcome attention to an increasingly important issue … we think it is important to retain a long-term perspective”.

It added that many technologies regularly used in a policing context, such as fingerprints and DNA, were once considered controversial, but are now validated and widely accepted. “The government will empower and support them to go further, taking opportunities to simplify and consolidate structures when there is likely to be a positive impact on consistency, accountability and transparency,” it said.

Protecting the public The government further added that while MPs set the legal framework providing police with their powers and duties, it is then for the police themselves to determine how best to use new technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and predictive modelling to protect the public. “The existing oversight bodies monitor how the police carry out their duties and ensure safeguards and standards are upheld. HMICFRS is responsible for inspecting and reporting on the efficiency and effectiveness of all police forces. This includes how forces use existing and emerging technologies to prevent and detect crime,” it said, adding that “the future capabilities of artificial intelligence in automated decision making will act to improve the justice system by augmenting rather than replacing existing processes”. Policing minister Kit Malthouse previously told the JHAC in January 2022 that the use of advanced algorithmic technologies by police should be tested in court rather than defined by new legislation, arguing that new laws would be too restrictive and therefore “stifle innovation”. He added that the use of algorithmic technologies by UK police was already controlled by a “web of legislation”, and that a “principles-based” framework is preferable to creating legal rules because “there are always areas of nuance and circumstance which you can’t prescribe in law”.