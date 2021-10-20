Police IT buyers should compel suppliers to prove AI claims

Criminal justice sector (CJS) bodies procuring artificial intelligence (AI) technologies should use their purchasing power to demand access to suppliers’ systems to test and prove their claims about accuracy and bias, an expert witness has told a House of Lords inquiry.

Launched in May 2021 by the Lords Home Affairs and Justice Committee, the inquiry is looking at the use of new technologies by law enforcement, including AI and facial-recognition.

Speaking to the Committee about the procurement of advanced algorithmic technologies by police forces and CJS bodies, Sandra Wachter, an associate professor and senior research fellow at the University of Oxford, said there needs to be much greater transparency around how the systems purchased by law enforcement work internally.

Wachter has previously worked alongside Brent Mittelstadt, a senior research fellow in data ethics at the Oxford Internet Institute, and Chris Russell, a group leader in safe and ethical AI at the Alan Turing Institute, to develop an anti-discrimination test known as Conditional Demographic Disparity (CDD), which helps developers look for bias in their AI systems.

“When people don’t want to tell you how [an algorithm] is working, it’s either because they don’t want to, or because they don’t know. I don’t think either is acceptable, especially in the criminal justice sector,” she said, adding that while a balance needs to be struck between commercial interests and transparency, people have a right to know how life-changing decisions about them are made.

“When people say it’s just about trade secrets, I don’t think that’s an acceptable answer. Somebody has to understand what’s really going on. The idea that liberty and freedom can be trumped by commercial interests, I think, would be irresponsible, especially if there is a way to find a good middle ground where you can fully understand what an algorithm is doing … without revealing all the commercial secrets.”

In the UK, public authorities are obliged under the Public Sector Equality Duty to consider how their policies and practices could be discriminatory. However, because the private companies these authorities procure technologies from often want to protect their intellectual property and trade secrets, there can be competing interests.