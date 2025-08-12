Salesforce research: CFOs zealous for agentic AI

Chief financial officers (CFOs) have dramatically changed their approach to artificial intelligence (AI) in 2025, according to research from Salesforce, which has majored on agentic AI since its Dreamforce conference in September 2024.

CFOs have shifted from being cautious spenders to “strategic investors who are betting on AI not just for cost-cutting, but as a crucial engine for long-term revenue growth”, according to the Salesforce researchers.

Nevertheless, security or privacy threats and the long time to return on investment (ROI) remain bugbears for 66% and 56% of CFOs, respectively.

One respondent said: “Other technology does not typically involve the ethical risks AI does; if AI goes wrong, the reputational cost affects ROI in ways regular tools never would.” Another said: “The ongoing investment required for retraining, monitoring and improving AI models makes ROI more fluid than for fixed-function tools.”

The research was conducted among 261 CFOs from 24 countries across North America, EMEA and Asia-Pacific by a Salesforce research team in tandem with online survey company Morning Consult.

According to the survey, 70% of the 261 global CFOs surveyed reported having had a conservative AI strategy in 2020, and now that number is 4%.

Some 61% of the CFOs said AI agents, which function autonomously and so can perform specific tasks independently without the need for human intervention, are changing how they evaluate ROI. The CFOs said they now look at broad business outcomes rather than traditionally narrow metrics, according to the researchers.

Salesforce defines autonomous agents as “digital labour”. Its Digital labour trends survey, published earlier this year, found that a staggering 78% of UK organisations were already using agentic AI, as opposed to generative AI, which requires human prompting.

Robin Washington, president and chief operational and financial Officer at Salesforce, said: “The introduction of digital labour isn’t just a technical upgrade, it represents a decisive and strategic shift for CFOs.

The introduction of digital labour isn’t just a technical upgrade, it represents a decisive and strategic shift for CFOs Robin Washington, Salesforce

“With AI agents, we’re not merely transforming business models, we’re fundamentally reshaping the entire scope of the CFO function. This demands a new mindset as we expand beyond financial stewards to also become architects of agentic enterprise value.”

One of the CFOs surveyed said: “The ROI of older technology often depends on immediate, measurable results, while AI’s returns may accrue over the long term through an ongoing process and new business models.”

Another respondent said: “Traditional technology investments mainly focus on immediate financial returns that can be easily visible, but AI benefits are a mix of long- and short-term duration. Key performance indicators are focused on business outcomes.”

The research found that CFOs are apportioning one-quarter of their AI budget to specifically agentic AI.