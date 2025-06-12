Agentforce London: 78% of UK companies use agentic AI, says Salesforce

Salesforce has released survey data that says 78% of UK organisations are using agentic artificial intelligence (AI).

The findings, provided during Agentforce London 2025, also found that 14% are planning to adopt agentic AI technology in the next six months, bringing the total to 92%.

The supplier’s Digital labour trends survey found 84% of its C-level respondents, who are in the UK, plan to train their employees in AI. Some 72% rated their technical infrastructure’s adaptability to AI as good or very good, enabling rapid growth and scaling.

The research indicates that organisations are saving between three and 10 hours per week by using AI agents, meaning up to a full day each week is freed from routine, low-impact tasks. The research suggests a 26% increase in employee productivity.

The research also shows, said the supplier, that “nearly one in four UK workers will be reassigned to different roles in the near future, as the world of work is being rewritten with digital labour”.

The majority (84%) of the UK senior leaders surveyed plan to train their teams on AI in the next 12 months, with 40% planning to do so in the next six months, investing 12% of an average salary.

This represents one of the biggest skills investments seen in a lifetime, said Salesforce.