Agentforce London: 78% of UK companies use agentic AI, says Salesforce
Salesforce released Digital Labour Trends survey data to coincide with its Agentforce London 2025 event that found 78% of UK organisations are using agentic AI
Salesforce has released survey data that says 78% of UK organisations are using agentic artificial intelligence (AI).
The findings, provided during Agentforce London 2025, also found that 14% are planning to adopt agentic AI technology in the next six months, bringing the total to 92%.
The supplier’s Digital labour trends survey found 84% of its C-level respondents, who are in the UK, plan to train their employees in AI. Some 72% rated their technical infrastructure’s adaptability to AI as good or very good, enabling rapid growth and scaling.
The research indicates that organisations are saving between three and 10 hours per week by using AI agents, meaning up to a full day each week is freed from routine, low-impact tasks. The research suggests a 26% increase in employee productivity.
The research also shows, said the supplier, that “nearly one in four UK workers will be reassigned to different roles in the near future, as the world of work is being rewritten with digital labour”.
The majority (84%) of the UK senior leaders surveyed plan to train their teams on AI in the next 12 months, with 40% planning to do so in the next six months, investing 12% of an average salary.
This represents one of the biggest skills investments seen in a lifetime, said Salesforce.
Board interest
In a “digital labour” media and analyst session at the event, Zahra Bahrololoumi, CEO at Salesforce UK and Ireland, said the research “backs up with data what we see and live on a day-to-day basis at Salesforce. I speak to a lot of customers for whom this is a board topic. Boards have a very acute interest in AI.”
Asked if the research might be conflating generative AI with agentic AI, she said: “I think this is moving faster than we thought it would. Agentic AI with Agentforce is not a co-pilot. It is not pre-deterministic. It is autonomous. These are agents with agency.
“But I use AI of all sorts every day of the week,” said Bahrololoumi. “I use predictive to assess my sales number. And I use call summaries. I don’t think we should be hierarchical about this. I’ll use any AI I can get, frankly.”
The survey was conducted with 110 C-level executives involved in the decision-making of AI integration or automation for their companies, said Salesforce. The sample included 100 respondents from the UK and 10 from Ireland, representing organisations with 200 or more employees across a range of industries. It included medium-sized as well as large-scale businesses.
Also, to coincide with the Agentforce London event, Salesforce welcomed the UK government’s announcement this week of an AI-oriented national skills drive.
Returning the compliment, Peter Kyle, the secretary of state for science, innovation and technology, said: “Making sure workers have the skills they need for jobs in and with AI is absolutely fundamental to the economic growth we are delivering through our plan for change.
“Earlier this week, we set out plans to boost the AI skills of 7.5 million Brits over the next five years, and it’s great to see Salesforce join the effort to equip UK workers with the skills they need to thrive in an AI-powered economy,” he added.
Salesforce also announced a partnership with Brunel University. The collaboration between their respective AI centres, Salesforce UK AI Centre and Brunel’s Centre for Artificial Intelligence, will involve workshops, conferences and community engagement, the two organisations said.
The partnership follows the one-year anniversary of the Salesforce AI Center opening its doors in London, and builds on Salesforce’s 2023 commitment to invest $4bn in its UK business over five years.