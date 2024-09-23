Benioff’s Agentforce gambit might just work

Dreamforce 2024 saw Marc Benioff in combative form. Salesforce is bidding to unleash an army of agents, deployed against an alternative model of extensive Generative AI co-pilot use, associated with Microsoft, and others.

The supplier calls this army of agents “Agentforce”, and described it, in the main release for the event as “a groundbreaking suite of autonomous AI agents that augment employees and handle tasks in service, sales, marketing, and commerce, driving unprecedented efficiency and customer satisfaction”.

Salesforce’s chair and CEO was fired up. He argues that Generative AI in a “bolt-on, DIY” manner has yielded little to no business value for companies and other organisations. He advocates a platform approach where artificial intelligence is baked into applications, and makes full use of a legion of virtual agents working hand in glove with human agents.

To an audience of press and analysts just after his opening Dreamforce keynote he summed up the case, like a lawyer: “We think this is a better model, but you are the judge and jury. I rendered my case in the keynote and you now need to deliver your verdict”.

Unless customers are getting business value from AI, “it doesn’t matter”, he said, how cool GenAI “science projects” are.

He said: “There's a lot of narratives out there from vendors, and a lot of it is not true. You need to sit with those customers [at the event], look at the code and break the hypnosis coming from all the vendors. There's plenty of real customers here who are really deploying real AI. But there are billions being invested in co-pilots delivering how much productivity increase. Is there a better way to do it? And so, that's our gambit”.

In the main release Benioff is quoted as saying: “Agentforce represents the Third Wave of AI—advancing beyond copilots to a new era of highly accurate, low-hallucination intelligent agents that actively drive customer success. Unlike other platforms, Agentforce is a revolutionary and trusted solution that seamlessly integrates AI across every workflow, embedding itself deeply into the heart of the customer journey. This means anticipating needs, strengthening relationships, driving growth, and taking proactive action at every touchpoint

“While others require you to DIY your AI, Agentforce offers a fully tailored, enterprise-ready platform designed for immediate impact and scalability. With advanced security features, compliance with industry standards, and unmatched flexibility. Our vision is bold: to empower one billion agents with Agentforce by the end of 2025. This is what AI is meant to be.”

It has to be conceded that the Salesforce gambit just might work -- though there seems to be a tension, if not a contradiction, between inveighing against DIY GenAI whilst encourage customers to build their own agents – millions of them. Benioff’s stated ambition for 2025 is to have “thousands of customers live on Agentforce … and a billions consumers interacting with agents” by the time of the next Dreamforce.

So, what is the appetite for virtual agent creation and deployment among enterprise IT users?