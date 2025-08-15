UK cyber leaders feel impact of Trump cutbacks

Cyber security decision makers and leaders in the UK are increasingly alert to the cascading effects of cyber security cuts emanating from the United States government, with federal cutbacks to key Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) programmes and the disbanding of the Cyber Safety Review Board resonating far beyond Washington DC.

In a new report titled Shifting Ground: Federal cyber priorities reshape security strategy, Swimlane, an AI security specialist based in Denver, Colorado, said that federal cuts were “rewriting” security investment plans.

It polled cyber leaders in both the UK and the US, and in a possible sign of how cautiously Trump’s presidency and policy decisions are being viewed among America’s core allies found that among UK-based respondents, found the vast majority were feeling uneasy.

A total of 79% of UK-based respondents to the study said that US cyber security instability was making them more cautious about their relationships with American suppliers.

Meanwhile, 43% of Brits said they had reassessed their existing partnerships with US entities, and 29% had either delayed or cancelled contracts with them.

Over half, approximately 53%, said that as a result of this they were turning to homegrown cyber providers, or those coming out of the European Union (EU).

“As many seasoned cyber security professionals will tell you, this industry runs in cycles of reaction, regulation, retrenchment and reinvestment,” said Cody Cornell, co-founder and chief strategy officer of Swimlane. “Right now, we’re in a period of reorganisation and a changing regulatory environment.

“But in the face of shrinking federal support, most organisations aren’t standing still. They’re adapting, taking ownership of their resilience strategies and building internal frameworks to maintain readiness, no matter what’s happening in Washington. This isn’t just about surviving the current climate. It’s about redefining what resilient security leadership looks like moving forward.”