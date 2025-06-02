US cyber agency CISA faces stiff budget cuts

The United States’ Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), is likely to have its funding cut by approximately $495m and may have to lay off about 1,000 employees later this year, according to new budget proposals unveiled by President Trump’s administration.

In a written statement, the White House said Trump was “laser-focused on eliminating … weaponised rot” in the American government as he laid out a series of cuts to multiple agencies.

“The Budget eliminates CISA’s disinformation offices and programmes that functioned as a hub in the censorship industrial complex, conspiring against the First Amendment rights of President Trump and his supporters,” the statement reads.

The First Amendment to the Constitution, which dates back to 1791, guarantees freedom of assembly, the press, religion and speech in the US.

“CISA was more focused on cooperating with big tech to target free speech than our nation’s critical systems,” said the White House. “Even CISA’s own systems have fallen prey to attacks. Under President Trump’s leadership, CISA will protect our critical infrastructure instead of censoring Americans. The budget refocuses CISA on its core mission – federal network defence and coordinating with critical infrastructure partners – while eliminating weaponisation and waste. The budget also streamlines the agency by consolidating redundant security advisors and programmes.”

Besides the elimination of its work countering disinformation, the budget cuts money from CISA’s government network and critical infrastructure protection operations, and its provision of support and services to companies and local government bodies in America. CISA will also have to take an axe to divisions that work to analyse and predict future threats, among other things.

Other planned cuts potentially affecting the US’ cyber security mission include proposals to trim the budget allocated to the FBI, which deals with cyber crime in the US, and a unit at the Department of Energy that deals with threats to CNI.