CISA looks to global collaboration as fraught US election begins

The United States’ Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) this week launched a two-year International Strategic Plan – its first ever – aligning with domestic plans and policies and focusing on organisations beyond the US’ borders to strengthen security and resilience.

The agency said that the risks faced by US federal agencies, state and local governments, other public sector bodies, and operators of critical national infrastructure (CNI) were complex, geographically distributed and did not abide by borders, requiring the concerted efforts of industry and partner agencies, such as the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), all over the world.

“In following this plan, CISA will improve coordination with our partners and strengthen international relationships to reduce risk to the globally interconnected and interdependent cyber and physical infrastructure that Americans rely on every day,” said CISA director Jen Easterly.

The International Strategic Plan focuses on three core pillars:

Improving the resilience of global infrastructure on which the US depends;

Strengthening integrated cyber defences;

And unifying agency coordination of activities beyond the US.

It also hopes to help do more to prevent incidents, disrupt threats and reduce systemic risk; improve global awareness and understanding of dependencies; influence international policy, standards and best practice; help key partners address cyber capability shortfalls; and expand bilateral and multilateral exchanges of expertise.

Emily Phelps, director of Cyware, a threat intelligence specialist, commented: “CISA’s 2025-2026 International Strategic Plan underscores the urgency of an interconnected approach to securing critical infrastructure across borders.

“As cyber threats grow increasingly complex and far-reaching, swift, collaborative information-sharing becomes essential to mitigate risks that could impact not just a single nation but the global landscape. CISA’s commitment to bolstering the resilience of international assets and systems vital to US security reflects a forward-thinking acknowledgement of interdependencies in today’s cyber ecosystem,” she said.

Phelps welcomed the focus on strengthening integrated security defences and establishing clearer governance structures, describing them as a “strategic leap” towards a more cohesive approach to shared threats.

“This approach…can set a precedent for global cybersecurity initiatives, reinforcing that collective defence is the linchpin in navigating future cyber challenges,” she said.