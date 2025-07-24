US seeks ‘unquestioned’ AI dominance

The United States government this week unveiled its Artificial Intelligence (AI) Action Plan, stating in no uncertain terms that the current administration of president Trump believes it is in a race to achieve unchallengeable and unquestionable worldwide dominance in the field.

Describing the AI-driven future as a potential ‘golden age of human flourishing’, Washington said that whichever country emerges with the largest AI ecosystem will reap the rewards of being able to set global standards, not to mention economic and military benefits.

Just as the US won the race to put man on the Moon, 56 years-ago this month, it said it was ‘imperative’ that America and her allies prevail again.

“A new frontier of scientific discovery lies before us, defined by transformative technologies such as artificial intelligence… Breakthroughs in these fields have the potential to reshape the global balance of power, spark entirely new industries, and revolutionise the way we live and work,” said the president in the report’s preamble.

“As our global competitors race to exploit these technologies, it is a national security imperative for the United States to achieve and maintain unquestioned and unchallenged global technological dominance. To secure our future, we must harness the full power of American innovation.”

The new plan centres on a three pillar strategy: to accelerate AI innovation, to build out US AI infrastructure, and to lead on international AI diplomacy and security.

Red tape To support the first of these pillars, the US will seek to remove red tape that the government believes is holding back the private sector. Trump has already made some moves in this regard, including rescinding a previous Executive Order (EO) issued by former president Biden in 2023 – which attempted to set standards for AI safety and security, protect privacy, and spur responsible development. The new administration believes Biden’s EO ‘foreshadowed an onerous regulatory regime’ and many of the actions laid out in the Plan this week reflect a general trend of unpicking Biden's legacy. It also sets out actions to encourage the use of open source and open weight AI models, enable adoption in critical sectors such as healthcare, empower initiatives to expand AI-enabled education and prepare the workforce for its impact, among other things. On the second pillar, the AI Action Plan proposes a number of actions including streamlining the planning and building processes governing datacentre and chip fabrication factilities, as well as expanding and protecting the vast energy infrastructure that will be needed to run AI models. On the third pillar, it sets out plans to export the full AI technology stack to other countries, lest they turn to rival states such as China. On China specifically, the Plan lays down initiatives to counter China’s influence on international governance bodies. Also contained within the AI Action Plan are provisions for more AI-focused cyber initiatives including the potential creation of an AI-specific information and analysis centre (ISAC) within the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and plans to do more to counter AI model vulnerabilities and fight back against malicious use of AI by threat actors.

No ‘woke’ AI in DC Alongside the AI Action Plan and in keeping with its disavowment of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, the Trump administration also launched a broadside against so-called ‘woke’ AI. The text of an additional EO signed on 23 July by Trump says large language models (LLMs) should be neutral and nonpartisan tools “that do not manipulate responses in favour of ideological dogmas such as DEI”. The EO says that in an AI context, this could mean targeting topics such as representation of ethnic or sexual minorities, critical race theory, discrimination on the basis of race or sex, intersectionality, transgender rights and unconscious bias. The EO’s guidance applies to models used within the federal government but will likely have ramifications beyond it.