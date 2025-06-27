UK joins global health regulator network for safe use of AI

The UK has joined the HealthAI Global Regulatory Network, with the goal of promoting safe and effective use of artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) will work with regulators in other countries to share information on AI safety, and how to monitor AI performance and shape international standards.

As one of the 10 founding “pioneer” countries, MHRA will work with others to strengthen oversight of AI in healthcare and speeding up implementation in the NHS.

Health and social care secretary Wes Streeting said he is delighted “that the UK has been invited to become a pioneer country” in the network.

“This recognition underscores our commitment to being at the forefront of responsible AI innovation in healthcare,” he said. “As we implement our 10-year health plan, cutting-edge technology will be crucial to transforming patient care and NHS efficiency.

“Working with international partners through this network will ensure we harness AI’s incredible potential, while maintaining the highest standards of safety and ethics.”

The founding countries will work together to shape the network, creating joint standards and early warnings of emerging risks when it comes to the use of AI in healthcare. The network expects more countries to join in the coming months.

Science and technology minister Peter Kyle said that by “shaping global standards and breaking down unnecessary regulatory barriers at home”, the government is helping innovators get trusted AI tools into the NHS faster.

In May 2024, the MHRA launched a regulatory sandbox for AI, named AI Airlock. The aim is for the sandbox to balance appropriate oversight to protect patient safety with the agility needed to respond to the challenges these products bring, ensuring regulation does not act as a barrier to innovation.

The AI Airlock will also work with evidence-based work produced by other bodies, such as the NHS AI Lab and the Department of Health and Social Care.

In 2024, the sandbox ran a pilot programme that saw four companies testing their technologies to see how they performed in real-world environments under regulatory oversight. The second round of the programme is now open for applications until 14 July 2025, and the MHRA is looking for up to four candidates for the next cohort.

As part of the programme, candidates will get support and collaborative input from industry and regulatory experts, as well as a bespoke testing plan.

In April 2024, the MHRA set out its AI regulatory strategy, outlining its approach to ensure patient safety and industry innovation. The agency also launched a roadmap for regulations on medical technologies in January 2024, explaining plans for a new framework.

The framework will cover both existing technologies, as well as future ones, including new implantable devices, the use of AI, software, and any diagnostic technologies used for early detection and prevention of disease.