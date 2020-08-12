Police use of facial recognition found ‘unlawful’ in court

South Wales Police (SWP) has confirmed it will not contest the Court of Appeals’ ruling that has deemed its use of automatic facial-recognition (AFR) technology unlawful.

The appeal, raised by human rights group Liberty on behalf of Cardiff resident Ed Bridges, supersedes an earlier High Court ruling that deemed SWP’s use of AFR to be lawful in September 2019.

According to the Court of Appeals judgment, the decision was made on the grounds that SWP’s use of the technology was “not in accordance” with Bridges’s Article 8 privacy rights; that it did not conduct an appropriate Data Protection Impact Assessment (DPIA); and that it did not comply with its Public Sector Equality Duty (PSED) to consider how its policies and practices could be discriminatory.

“I’m incredibly, ecstatically pleased by today’s judgment… Automatic facial-recognition technology is an intrusive and discriminatory mass surveillance tool. It has been used without the public’s consent and often without their knowledge. We should all be able to use public spaces without being subjected to oppressive surveillance,” said Bridges on Twitter.

Liberty lawyer Megan Goulding added that it was “a major victory in the fight against discriminatory and oppressive facial recognition”.

“The court has agreed that this dystopian surveillance tool violates our rights and threatens our liberties,” she said.

The original legal claim was raised in the wake of Bridges’ concerns that he had been tracked by the technology on two occasions: once during a peaceful anti-arms protest, and another while out shopping in Cardiff.

Despite ruling at the time that it “does entail infringement” of Bridges’s Article 8 privacy rights, the two presiding High Court judges decided that South Wales Police’s use of AFR had “struck a fair balance and was not disproportionate”, making its deployment justified.

However, the Court of Appeal has now said that the legal framework that the previous decision regarded as being sufficient for making the deployments lawful under Article 8 “is, on further analysis, insufficient”.

“Too much discretion is currently left to individual police officers. It is not clear who can be placed on the watchlist nor is it clear that there are any criteria for determining where AFR can be deployed,” it said.

In terms of the discriminatory impact of the technology, the ruling stated the “SWP have never sought to satisfy themselves, either directly or by way of independent verification, that the software program in this case does not have an unacceptable bias on grounds of race or sex”.

It added: “For reasons of commercial confidentiality, the manufacturer is not prepared to divulge the details so that it could be tested. That may be understandable but, in our view, it does not enable a public authority to discharge its own, non-delegable, duty under section 149.”

SWP’s facial recognition software, which is also used by the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS), is provided by Japan’s NEC Corporation, but it has never undergone any demographic testing for potential bias.

Speaking on 24 January at the launch of a report by Royal United Services Institute (Rusi), which found police algorithms need national guidance “as a matter of urgency”, MPS commissioner Cressida Dick claimed the AFR technology used by the MPS is proven not to have an “ethnic bias”, adding that the only bias is that “it is slightly harder to identify a wanted women than a wanted man”.

While calling for a legislative framework to govern how the technology is used, Dick also claimed there is a “very strong” legal basis for AFR use by police, and that human officers will always make the final decision.