Interview: Differentiating with AI in pet care

Over the past year, Kate Balingit has been leading the digital health initiative at Mars Nutrition, reporting to the company’s pet care chief information officer, where she is focused on commercialising and deploying artificial intelligence (AI) through the Mars pet nutrition brands. These include well-known pet foods brands such as Pedigreee, Iams, Royal Canine, Sheba and Whiskers.

“Even though we’re building tech products, Mars is a non-tech company,” says Balingit, whose official job title is Mars Petcare head of digital innovation. “We kind of abide by the same standards of scientific credibility and scientific rigour that apply to our primary business of food.”

A former Googler, who was also involved in Waze, Balingit joined Mars Petcare in 2022 to head up Whistle, the “FitBit for dogs” company Mars acquired in 2016 (see Career at Google) .

She says Mars Petcare has made a large commitment to digitising the pet care business. This includes everything from upskilling staff to digitising factories and its supply chain, as well as elevating the e-commerce experiences. Digitisation also covers emerging technologies such as using agentic AI for automating workflows and mining digital health data.

On the AI front, rather than rely on existing large language models (LLMs), she says the business is focused on building the computer vision algorithms itself: “We’re building image classifiers to detect signs of emerging health conditions and enterprise software components that enable us to create user experiences that can safely live on our brand digital properties. It comes down to differentiated assets – our proprietary data sets bootstrap an image database and then we work with vets to label the images and train the algorithm.”

She says these algorithms go through the same kind of scientific governance rigor as the food part of the business. “We do have to be able to say where we sourced our data. We’re also very explicit about publishing how we train the models.” This, she says, is a differentiator. “You don’t get a free pass just because you’re working with algorithms. At a non-tech company, you have to abide by the same quality standards that apply to the entire business.”

Among the challenges the company aims to address is how to build products and digital experiences that meet the unique needs of individual brands, individual business units and offers a unique differentiator. A lot of the work involves its data architecture for structuring all of the data that the company collects from pet parents who use the apps and applications the company develops.

“We’re working with emerging technologies like computer vision and trying to build products with a platform approach to enable us to repurpose these assets in different types of applications,” she says. “My team takes a very component-based approach. I don’t see us building products. Instead, we are building a series of capabilities.”

Digitising pet care There are around 200 people working in the digital transformation organisation at Mars Petcare. Balingit’s role involves orchestrating initiatives across three core functions: science, data science and software engineering. “The digital health initiative starts with science; we’re building scientific instruments,” she says. These algorithms are capable of detecting the emerging presence of health conditions in dogs. “I start by partnering with the global R&D [research and development] science function, which includes specialists in oral health, skin health, gut health and healthy ageing.” The team put together a specification for the product, such as deciding on the symptoms of a health condition that the software and AI it produces will be able to detect. The data science team is used to build the algorithm to detect the health condition. “In the case of a canine dental check, we’re detecting plaque, tartar and gum irritation. I work with our data science team to build the algorithm – we have to acquire the training data and we have to label it, then we build the computer vision models using Azure developer tools.” Career at Google Balingit previously worked for nine years at Google, joining the company in 2010 at a time when the search engine giant was beginning to commercialise its paid media products. “When I started, Google was about a 15th of the size that it is now, so I feel privileged to have been there in the early days when you could be creative about commercialisation strategies.” During her tenure at Google, Balingit worked on the automotive vertical team, which helped carmakers such as Toyota, Audi and Ford use Google’s advertising products in innovative new ways: “It was digital transformation before I really knew what that term meant. We worked with global enterprises who had to transform a lot of their internal processes to accommodate for the realities of the new digital economy.” Balingit then joined the part of Google’s diversification strategy looking at mobility services, and later had a role at Waze. “I learned the principles of building a massive structured data flywheel [at Waze], collecting user annotations about the state of the road, curating those into services like navigation, intelligence for transit agencies and eventually building our own ride sharing platform,” she says. But after being at Google and Waze for almost a decade years, she says: “I was itching for a really big change, so I moved to Tel Aviv, where I joined a deep tech startup specialising in computer vision services.” In 2022, she joined the food company Mars, initially to head up Whistle, the “FitBit for dogs” company Mars acquired in 2016. The algorithm is made available via an application programming interface (API). Balingit then works with the software engineering team on the actual product experience. “It’s a truly cross-functional effort,” she says. The software not only needs to meet the high standards associated with the brand, but a high bar is also set for the enterprise architecture, data security and data privacy. With these high standards, Balingit says: “Data science and software engineering can do something really special, which is to scale scientific understanding and put these capabilities into the hands of pet parents around the world through our biggest brands.” Greenies is a recent example of one of the brands with an AI tool. “Our use of AI in the Greenies Canine Dental Check tool started with a pet parent insight. We know that 80% of dogs have signs of periodontal disease by the age of three, but 72% of pet parents think that their dog’s oral health is fine,” she says. The team wanted to address this awareness gap among pet owners using AI to, as Balingit puts it, “make the invisible visible and help people to understand that their dog is experiencing an oral health issue.” “We’re very explicit about publishing how we train the models. You don’t get a free pass just because you’re working with algorithms” Kate Balingit, Mars Petcare The Greenies Canine Dental Check required a computer vision algorithm trained on more than 50,000 images of dogs. “We built an algorithm that was capable of taking a smartphone image to understand if the photograph is of a dog and, if it is, if it’s showing the dog’s mouth and its teeth are visible.” The algorithm then needs to analyse the image to determine whether the tooth has visual signs of oral disease. When asked about the success in capturing teeth in a pet dog’s mouth, she says: “We always encourage caution. But when I’ve looked at the data, the average user captures about 10.2 teeth in the photo itself.” So, while it may seem a major undertaking for pet owners to attempt taking smartphone photos of their dog’s mouth with visible teeth, in Balingit’s experience, pet parents are “very capable”. Another consideration is the level of accuracy. Balingit says: “No algorithm is going to be 100% accurate. A human is not 100% accurate. What’s really important is that we are not building a diagnostic device. Our goal was to build a health-screening instrument that could find visual indicators of an emerging disease.” As such, the level of accuracy it can achieve of 97% is good enough.