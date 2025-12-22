Top 10 IT leadership interviews of 2025

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been the biggest talking point for IT leaders in 2025 – both the emerging capabilities and opportunities from the technology, and the challenges of implementing it at scale and in a way that delivers measurable benefits.

For the digital, data and technology leaders that Computer Weekly is privileged to talk to every week, building AI into their wider strategies and managing often over-hyped expectations just adds to the difficulties of one of the most important roles in any modern organisation.

All of that is taking place while they need to keep a tight rein on costs in a still difficult economy, and juggle skills shortages, talent development and ensuring cyber security. So, how well are they doing?

Computer Weekly gets access to some of the top technology leaders in the world – and the details they share make fascinating reading for anyone looking to develop and implement an IT strategy to improve their business, support employees and enhance their careers.

Here are Computer Weekly’s top 10 interviews with IT leaders in 2025:

1. Jatin Aythora, director of research and development, BBC The BBC’s research and development (R&D) arm serves a public purpose, which, according to director Jatin Aythora, is to make some of the technologies and inventions it creates available for free or at a really low cost. Aythora sees his job as helping to achieve technical breakthroughs that the news and media industry can benefit from, which he says BBC R&D has done for many years. Computer Weekly talks to him about self-belief and learning from different industries

3. Kirsty Roth, chief operations and technology officer, Thomson Reuters As a technologist who also runs corporate operations, Thomson Reuters’ CTO believes her tech background gives her a unique edge as the business information group looks to transform its products with AI. That’s why she’s on a mission to use digital systems to transform internal processes and customer services.

4. Richard Masters, vice-president of data and AI, Virgin Atlantic Richard Masters, vice-president of data and AI at Virgin Atlantic, is an expert in enterprise data, but his career began somewhere different – space. Before moving into analytics, Masters completed a PhD in astrophysics at the University of Oxford. He is now applying his expertise in astrophysics to the nitty-gritty details of using AI to improve customer experience.

5. Antony Hausdoerfer, group CIO, The AA The vehicle recovery specialist is looking to AI and connected vehicle technology to enhance customer experience and get motorists back on the road in the shortest possible time. Group CIO Antony Hausdoerfer is driving the plan for digital transformation.

6. Alexandra Willis, director of digital media and audience development, The Premier League Digital media is core to engaging nearly two billion fans of Premier League football around the world, with data analytics and AI playing an ever-more important role. For Alexandra Willis, director of digital media and audience development at the organisation that runs top-level club football in England, the priority is to establish data-enabled experiences that keep fans just as engaged and entertained off the pitch.

8. Kate Balingit, head of digital innovation, Mars Pet Nutrition Kate Balingit has been leading the digital health initiative at Mars Pet Nutrition, reporting to the company’s pet care CIO, where she is focused on commercialising and deploying artificial intelligence through well-known pet food brands such as Pedigree, Iams, Sheba and Whiskas. She talks to Computer Weekly about making AI relevant across its brands to support pet health.

9. Dan Keyworth, director of business technology, McLaren Racing Dan Keyworth, director of business technology at McLaren Racing, says his role involves running the tech at the sharp end of Formula One, all the IT infrastructure that must be deployed to Grand Prix races, and the IT that keeps the business of McLaren Racing on track.