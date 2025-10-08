Interview: Change management for digitisation and agentic AI

People often talk about going digital and digitisation initiatives, but technology is only half the story. As Thomas Bodé, chief digital transformation officer at European energy company Met Group, points out, it’s quite easy to get people excited about technology.

“Technology is also quite tangible,” he says. “People are moving from something which was sometimes suboptimal.”

Perhaps the IT infrastructure was not sufficient, or there were missing pieces of functionalities, akin to getting a new car. “If I replace your old car with a shiny, good-looking, new car, usually the resistance is not going to be very high,” says Bodé, but the challenge is in the transformation, in terms of changing the way the people work.

Headquartered in Switzerland, Met Group’s activities include natural gas and power, where it is focused on multi-commodity wholesale, trading and sales, as well as energy infrastructure and industrial assets.

Bodé has been working there since 2022, and is responsible for establishing Met Group’s digitisation strategy. “Bringing in technology will not solve the issues that you are facing alone,” he says. “The problem that we started to solve at Met Group is basically a problem which includes people, process, data and technology.”

The goal, says Bodé, is to enable the business to operate at lower risk and higher efficiency so it can cope with new market opportunities.

“The company has already reached a size where there is a very high complexity, and it wants to keep growing, so we need to remain lean, avoid growing our costs and ensure we can manage our risks properly,” he adds.

Millennium company complexity Met Group is a company of the millennium, founded in 2007, the year the iPhone was launched. One would assume it has not had to suffer the technical debt and brittle business processes often associated with energy companies that have been operating for decades, but in spite of being a relatively young company that has had the opportunity to learn from best practices of well-established businesses, Bodé says Met Group is a very entrepreneurial company, which has meant the complexity of the business has increased as it has grown. While it started out in the digital era, and people had computers and access to digitised information, what Met Group really needed was an enterprise IT architecture that could scale as the business grew. "If you don't have this big strategy with an enterprise architecture, it becomes very complex to achieve true agility, which allows you to embrace new opportunities safely and quickly, without the cost of building further complexity," he says.

How ITSM helps deliver results at McLaren Racing: We speak to Dan Keyworth, director of business technology at McLaren Formula One Team, about how IT keeps the F1 team on track. In his work life, during meetings concerning business strategy, Bodé urges the people making decisions to consider the intangible liability that occurs due to complexity, which can slow down the business or have an adverse effect later. This is something he experienced previously when he worked at jewellery retailer Swarovski, which wanted to link its complex supply chain. “There was a very long supply chain,” says Bodé. “We tried to connect the entire supply chain from base production through manufacturing, distribution and, ultimately, to retail, but what we saw was that while people were talking about products and customers, they were not using the same terms.” This, he says, was a major issue both in terms of the transmission of supply chain data, and in how people spoke about their data. Without a common language for the data, it is impossible to connect business processes together to build IT systems that enable the business to produce exactly what its customers want to buy and what products it needs to put into its retail stores. For Bodé, this was a significant lesson. “I realised that connecting business processes together actually starts by connecting the people and then defining the data,” he says. These are prerequisites for driving this agility. “This, for me, is true digital transformation,” says Bodé.