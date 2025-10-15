Why the future of work is agentic

While artificial intelligence (AI) was certainly the top topic of discussion during Forrester’s Technology & Innovation Summit, the conversation appears to have moved on. In preparation for the era of agentic AI, organisations are starting to consider where employees fit; where to use contractors and external service providers; and what tasks should be AI-enabled internally.

In a blog post to tie in with the event, Forrester research director Mark Moccia wrote about how a third of CIOs will adopt “gig worker protocols”, where IT teams comprise AI agents, gig workers and employees with multiple jobs.

In his keynote presentation at the Technology & Innovation Summit, Manuel Geitz, Forrester principal analyst, discussed how business and technology leaders should prepare for this shift. “You start by really understanding which expertise you need to drive your business model,” he told attendees.

For Geitz, IT leaders can get their organisations ready for workflows that may be split between internal staff, external contractors and AI agents by capturing the knowledge using structured data ontologies, to make expertise machine readable. He suggested delegates can then begin to experiment with business models that monetise this expertise on demand, eventually building a platform, where AI agents become the front line for knowledge delivery, supported by humans.

The idea of a gig economy using AI agents is something that appears to be gaining traction among industry commentators. In a recent conversation with Computer Weekly, Jessica Apotheker, managing director and chief marketing officer at Boston Consulting Group (BCG), discussed how the marketing function – which tends to draw on both external and internal expertise – could evolve with an agentic AI workflow. As an example, she discussed the content production workflow.

“There’s a tonne of external people working in the content work group,” she said. “There’s creative agencies, production agencies, localisation agencies. There’s internal people and local marketers, and there’s the tech people. All these people need to come together and reinvent.”

According to Apotheker, this is because AI has the potential to change the content workflow process. IT and business decision-makers need to reconsider what parts of the process they want to own and what parts can be automated, or should be outsourced to a service provider who may well use AI and automation to complete the work: “What is the part of the workflow I think I need to strategically own and transform, and how will that connect with what I actually outsource or potentially automate myself?”