UK government announces package to get more women in tech

The Home Office and Ministry of justice are part of a government pilot to get women back into the tech sector through senior software development roles after having spent time away from the industry.

Described as a returnship scheme, it forms part of a package of initiatives announced by the government which also includes plans for hundreds of tech placements for women across the country as well as a UK-wide tech competition for girls.

The returnship scheme will be piloted at the government departments, which will offer senior software developer roles to women who have been away from work for 18 months or more. This includes women who took time out of work to raise children.

“This will help bust the ‘CV gap’ barrier many returners face when trying to get back to work – a reality for many women who have put their career on hold for their families,” said the government.

At the same time, the government is supporting 300 paid tech work placements across the country for women, supported by a £4m TechFirst Women’s Programme. The programme will see participants receive coaching and interview preparation support as well as work with businesses.