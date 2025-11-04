The ‘Tech Prosperity Deal’ must now be matched by a UK skills revolution

The UK tech sector just received an unprecedented vote of confidence. The ‘Tech Prosperity Deal’ - a £31bn investment commitment from US giants including Microsoft, Nvidia, Google and OpenAI - presents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to secure Britain’s standing as a global technology leader.

This influx of capital, however, demands an equally ambitious and inclusive national skills strategy to combat the rising tide of job displacement, digital exclusion, and a rollback of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

If the government fails to act now, this record investment risks deepening existing inequalities and locking the next generation out of the artificial intelligence (AI) driven economy. Rather than be used to simply fund more data centres, this fresh injection of capital must be the catalyst for a long-awaited national skills revolution.

The opportunity sector? For years, tech has been seen as the sector of opportunity. But as AI and automation reshape the workplace and the skills deemed desirable, headlines are now dominated by firms like Amazon cutting thousands of jobs. This is creating genuine anxiety in the workforce - studies already show that in AI-exposed firms, junior positions fell by 5.8% on average, risking tech’s reputation as a driver of job creation. Fewer entry-level opportunities is particularly worrying. For decades the industry has attracted the brightest and best, but those talent pathways are now far less clear. This threat is compounded by the sector's historic problem with inclusion and diversity. Progress on gender diversity has been glacially slow: women and non-binary employees account for only 29% of the UK tech workforce, an increase of just 3% compared to five years ago. Furthermore, momentum has been adversely impacted by the global pullback on DEI, led by the Trump administration, with prominent figures in business stating that DEI had “served its purpose". This pressure exacerbates a broken career framework that already costs the UK economy up to £2bn annually, as systemic issues drive out exceptional talent. The problem is starkest at the top, where the "leaky pipeline" prevails: while ethnic minorities make up 25% of the overall UK tech workforce, they only account for 14% of senior tech roles. Automation and job cuts only exacerbate the existing diversity problem, threatening the pathways designed to bring new talent into the sector.