Gernot Krautberger - stock.adobe
The ‘Tech Prosperity Deal’ must now be matched by a UK skills revolution
The recent ‘Tech Prosperity Deal’ proposed by large tech firms is a massive opportunity for the UK, as long as the UK builds the skills to take advantage
The UK tech sector just received an unprecedented vote of confidence. The ‘Tech Prosperity Deal’ - a £31bn investment commitment from US giants including Microsoft, Nvidia, Google and OpenAI - presents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to secure Britain’s standing as a global technology leader.
This influx of capital, however, demands an equally ambitious and inclusive national skills strategy to combat the rising tide of job displacement, digital exclusion, and a rollback of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.
If the government fails to act now, this record investment risks deepening existing inequalities and locking the next generation out of the artificial intelligence (AI) driven economy. Rather than be used to simply fund more data centres, this fresh injection of capital must be the catalyst for a long-awaited national skills revolution.
The opportunity sector?
For years, tech has been seen as the sector of opportunity. But as AI and automation reshape the workplace and the skills deemed desirable, headlines are now dominated by firms like Amazon cutting thousands of jobs. This is creating genuine anxiety in the workforce - studies already show that in AI-exposed firms, junior positions fell by 5.8% on average, risking tech’s reputation as a driver of job creation.
Fewer entry-level opportunities is particularly worrying. For decades the industry has attracted the brightest and best, but those talent pathways are now far less clear.
This threat is compounded by the sector's historic problem with inclusion and diversity. Progress on gender diversity has been glacially slow: women and non-binary employees account for only 29% of the UK tech workforce, an increase of just 3% compared to five years ago.
Furthermore, momentum has been adversely impacted by the global pullback on DEI, led by the Trump administration, with prominent figures in business stating that DEI had “served its purpose".
This pressure exacerbates a broken career framework that already costs the UK economy up to £2bn annually, as systemic issues drive out exceptional talent. The problem is starkest at the top, where the "leaky pipeline" prevails: while ethnic minorities make up 25% of the overall UK tech workforce, they only account for 14% of senior tech roles.
Automation and job cuts only exacerbate the existing diversity problem, threatening the pathways designed to bring new talent into the sector.
A national skills revolution
The case for improving access to tech for underserved communities is not just a moral one, but an economic one. Without a national programme of reskilling and upskilling, the ‘Tech Prosperity Deal’ risks benefiting only a narrow section of the population.
First, skills initiatives must scale - and fast. While the government’s £187m TechFirst programme is an excellent first step, it needs to ramp up immediately to meet the scale of the challenge: training 7.5m British workers with AI skills by 2030. TechFirst is also a two-fold opportunity to both upskill the UK workforce and break down historic barriers to entry for so many.
It’s also vital that responsibility for this skills revolution is shared. Alongside the taxpayer, the private sector - particularly the big tech companies which stand to gain the most from a more skilled workforce - should play its part by providing funding for the training programmes and outreach schemes needed. It is great to see TechFirst largely funded by the private sector. Furthermore, as capital investment results in more start-ups and businesses in the ecosystem, smaller firms should pick up some of the slack and invest in entry-level roles.
Additionally, diversity must be at the core of our skills revolution. Time and again, studies have proved that diverse leadership teams outperform their less diverse competitors. The consequences for a lack of diversity are harsh - those in the bottom quartile for ethnic diversity being 66% less likely to financially outperform their competitors.
Yes, the digital economy will create new jobs - but if diversity isn’t baked in at the skills level, bias and inequality risks being encoded into the very systems shaping the future.
The UK has createe the foundations of a world-class tech sector, and this £31bn injection of capital is a game-changer. It can be a unique catalyst to truly accelerate meaningful, progressive change, halted for too long by geopolitical and internal hurdles. By making inclusive workforce development a top priority, the UK can build on the TechFirst initiative and benefit economically from a profitable and productive workforce.
The future of UK tech is now - it is up to both the government and the private sector, to drive the skills revolution needed to power it and build higher productivity levels. And we must move fast as the rest of the world is not waiting on the sidelines.