UK government funds 80 digital skills schemes

The government has launched a Digital Inclusion Innovation Fund to help digital skills projects across the UK in an effort to reduce the digital divide.

The £11.7m fund, which is one of the pillars in the government’s Digital Inclusion Action Plan, will be shared between 80 local projects, all aiming to give people better access to devices and teach them skills to get online.

According to the government, figures show that 1.6 million people in the UK are currently living offline, either due to a lack of devices, connection or skills to get online, and that one in four struggle to use online services.

Launching the fund, digital inclusion minister Liz Lloyd said that the government is “tearing down the barriers to success and making the future work for all, not just the fortunate”, adding: “Being online is something many of us take for granted, but for millions it could mean a new job opportunity, quicker access to healthcare or a lifeline to the local community.

“This fund will both empower community organisations to help those most at risk of being left behind get the skills, access and confidence they need, while also informing how we can help even more people in the future.”

Projects receiving funding include the Bromley by Bow Centre’s Connected Lives project, which will test whether embedding digital inclusion directly into their welcome hub programmes can achieve more sustainable outcomes than stand-alone intervention; and AgeUK’s project to teach older people how to use the NHS App to manage their own health.

Elly De Decker, CEO of the Bromley by Bow Centre, said that too many people struggle to engage with the growing influence of technology, and therefore are left further behind: “The reality in our community is that many people do not have the skills or access to the right tools to engage in the digital economy with confidence.

“We see this every day, and we are working alongside local residents to help them improve their skills and confidence in practical and meaningful ways. This funding is crucial to reducing the digital divide.”

Another project also supported by the fund is Essex County Council, which will use the funding to expand its Digital Help Finder Platform, with the aim of supporting digitally excluded adults to learn how to use essential apps and develop a scalable social impact measure for digital inclusion. The project is specifically focused on older adults, young people not in education or employment, and those with disabilities.

Each project will report back to government with their findings, which will be used to shape digital inclusion projects across the country in the future.

While projects in England have received the largest proportion of funding, some of the pot has also been allocated to the devolved governments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The government will also launch its £187m TechFirst skills programme in the beginning of 2026, aiming to reach one million school students across the UK and help them to develop the skills needed for the country’s future workforce.